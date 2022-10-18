NFL betting: Falcons, Giants top against the spread standings

As we prepare for Week 7 of the NFL season, all but four teams have played six games this season. This is a good time to take a look at how each team in the league is doing against the spread. Which teams have been good bets to open the season and which teams have been money bleeders? These aren't the real standings as you can find those here. These aren't even power rankings as those can be found here. This is simply a ranking of teams based on their ability to meet and surpass oddsmakers' expectations.

Against the spread standings

1. Atlanta (6-0-0, +41 margin of victory vs. spread) - The Falcons are the lone perfect team remaining. They've been an underdog in every game.

Up next: Atlanta +6 @ Cincinnati

2. NY Giants (5-1-0, +32) - The Giants lone loss against the spread came as a 1-point home favorite against the Cowboys, which is their only loss so far this season.

Up next: NY Giants +3 @ Jacksonville

3. Houston (3-1-1, +19.5) - The Texans are coming off their bye week. In their most recent game, they beat the Jaguars straight up as a touchdown underdog.

Up next: Houston +7 @ Las Vegas

4. Buffalo (4-2-0, +58.5) - The Bills won and covered as a 2.5-point favorite in Kansas City this past weekend.

Up next: Bye

5. NY Jets (4-2-0, +48) - The Jets beat the Packers by 17 points as a 7.5-point underdog. They have four outright victories as an underdog this season.

Up next: NY Jets +2 @ Denver

6. Dallas (4-2-0, +31.5) - Dallas failed to cover in Week 1, then went on a four game cover streak before narrowly failing to cover against Philadelphia this past weekend. Dak Prescott is expected to return this weekend.

Up next: Dallas -7 vs. Detroit

7. Philadelphia (4-2-0, +23) - The lone undefeated team remaining in the NFL, the Eagles have been a profitable bet as well.

Up next: Bye

8. Cincinnati (4-2-0, -1.5) - The Bengals have covered in four straight weeks after opening 0-2 against the number.

Up next: Cincinnati -6 vs. Atlanta

9. LA Chargers (4-2-0, -28.5) - An overtime field goal wasn't enough for the Chargers to cover as a 4.5-point favorite on Monday night against the Broncos.

Up next: LA Chargers -6.5 vs. Seattle

10. New England (3-2-1, +40.5) - The Patriots have covered three straight games, beating the closing number by 26 points in each of their last two games.

Up next: New England -8 vs. Chicago

11. Tennessee (3-2-0, -11) - The Titans opened the season 0-2 against the number, then covered and won three straight games before their bye last weekend.

Up next: Tennessee -2.5 vs. Indianapolis

12. Detroit (3-2-0, -17) - The Lions opened the season with a 3-0 record against the spread, but they've failed to cover their last two games. They are also coming off a bye week.

Up next: Detroit +7 @ Dallas

13. Seattle (3-3-0, +8) - The Seahawks pulled off an outright victory against Arizona as a 2.5-point home underdog this past weekend.

Up next: Seattle +6.5 @ LA Chargers

14. San Francisco (3-3-0, +5.5) - The 49ers have been hit or miss to start the season, with three outright losses as a favorite.

Up next: San Francisco +3 vs. Kansas City

15. Baltimore (3-3-0, -0.5) - The Ravens have failed to cover in back-to-back games, losing outright as a 5.5-point favorite to the Giants this past weekend.

Up next: Baltimore -6.5 vs. Cleveland

16. Arizona (3-3-0, -8.5) - The Cardinals are alternating between being competent and terrible on a half-by-half basis.

Up next: Arizona -1.5 vs. New Orleans

17. Miami (3-3-0, -15) - The Dolphins started 3-0 against the spread, then Tua Tagovailoa got hurt. He will attempt to play this weekend.

Up next: Miami -7 vs. Pittsburgh

18. Indianapolis (3-3-0, -25.5) - The Colts have won and covered back-to-back games.

Up next: Indianapolis +2.5 @ Tennessee

19. Chicago (2-3-1, +1.5) - The Bears are 2-1 against the spread when the number is over a field goal and 0-2-1 when oddsmakers are projecting a closer game.

Up next: Chicago +8 @ New England

20. Pittsburgh (2-3-1, -14) - The Steelers got an outright victory as a 9.5-point underdog against the Buccaneers last weekend. It was their first cover since Week 1.

Up next: Pittsburgh +7 @ Miami

21. Las Vegas (2-3-0, -4.5) - The Raiders are coming off their bye week, but they covered each of the two games prior to that.

Up next: Las Vegas -7 vs. Houston

22. Jacksonville (2-4-0, +37.5) - Jacksonville has failed to cover in three straight games after impressive early season wins against the Colts and Chargers.

Up next: Jacksonville -3 vs. NY Giants

23. Kansas City (2-4-0, +12.5) - The Chiefs have failed to cover two straight games and four of their last five. Are their against-the-spread woes a thing again?

Up next: Kansas City -3 @ San Francisco

24. Minnesota (2-4-0, -0.5) - In a league where the spread only matters 14% of the time, the Vikings are a rare exception. Minnesota is 5-1 but has failed to cover the spread in three of their wins.

Up next: Bye

25. Tampa Bay (2-4-0, -10).- The Buccaneers started the season 2-0 against the number, but it's been rough since. They lost outright as a 9.5-point favorite this past weekend against Pittsburgh.

Up next: Tampa Bay -11 @ Carolina

26. Denver (2-4-0, -19) - The Broncos got their second cover of the season on Monday night in Los Angeles, losing by three as a 4.5-point underdog.

Up next: Denver -2 vs. NY Jets

27. New Orleans (2-4-0, -20.5) - The Saints probably should have covered this past weekend against Cincinnati, but they allowed a late touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase to cost their backers.

Up next: New Orleans +1.5 @ Arizona

28. Cleveland (2-4-0, -27) - The Browns have one of the worst defenses in football through six weeks, and they've failed to cover in three straight games as a result.

Up next: Cleveland +6.5 @ Baltimore

29. Washington (2-4-0, -31) - The Commanders got their second cover of the season last Thursday, winning as a 1.5-point road favorite in Chicago. Now they'll be without Carson Wentz.

Up next: Washington +5.5 vs. Green Bay

30. LA Rams (2-4-0, -47) - The Rams covered against the Panthers this past weekend, but almost everyone does.

Up next: Bye

31. Green Bay (2-4-0, -49.5) - Back-to-back losses to the Jets and Giants as a touchdown-plus favorite in each game is bad for business.

Up next: Green Bay -5.5 @ Washington

32. Carolina (1-5-0, -28.5) - P.J. Walker had one pass completed beyond the line of scrimmage on Sunday. Robbie Anderson was kicked off the sideline and subsequently traded to Arizona. Matt Rhule is gone but this team is still a mess.

Up next: Carolina +11 vs. Tampa Bay