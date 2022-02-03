NFL betting: Everything points to Rams scoring the first touchdown in the Super Bowl

In the immortal words of Ricky Bobby's father, "If you ain't first, you're last." Both teams in the Super Bowl will be looking to get out to a fast start by scoring the game's first touchdown, which is one of many game props listed on BetMGM. The Los Angeles Rams, who are 4.5-point favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals, are -150 to find paydirt first. From everything we've seen this season, there's value to be had by betting on the Rams.

This bet is a sprint, not a marathon

In order to be profitable on a -150 wager, you need to hit it more than 60% of the time. That's exactly how often Los Angeles scored the first touchdown in contests this season. They accomplished this feat in 12 of their 20 games, including seven of their last nine and each of their last four. Matthew Stafford and crew have logged a touchdown on a fifth of their opening drives.

Even though both teams scored exactly 460 points during the regular season, the Bengals have been slower starters than the sourdough we all learned to make in quarantine. Cincinnati scored the game's first touchdown in only 35% of their outings this year, and just once in their last nine games.

Further complicating matters for the Bengals in this matchup is the disparity in DVOA for both teams. Los Angeles ranks seventh in offensive DVOA and fourth in defensive DVOA while Cincinnati ranks 17th and 18th, respectively. Combine that with the 25% gap between how often these two score the first touchdown in a game, and the Rams to cross the end zone first at -150 seems like a pretty good bet.

Or, if you're feeling spicy/incredibly optimistic, you could do what one BetMGM bettor just did and wager that neither team will score a touchdown. At +10000 odds, they'll receive a $10,000 payout on their $100 bet.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp celebrates a touchdown reception against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports)

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, Football Outsiders, and nfl.com.