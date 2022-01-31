Super Bowl betting: Early money coming in on Rams as line moves from 3.5 to 4

It’s been less than 24 hours since the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams was set and there has already been Super Bowl line movement.

The Rams opened up as 3.5-point favorites at BetMGM on Sunday night. As of Monday morning, that line moved a half-point to Rams -4 as early money has poured in on Los Angeles.

According to BetMGM, the Rams have received 58% of the bets and 67% of the money wagered on the point spread so far. The Rams knocked off the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, overcoming a 17-7 deficit in the process. The Rams were 3.5-point favorites, so they failed to cover the spread by a half-point.

The Bengals, meanwhile, fell behind 21-3 to the Kansas City Chiefs but stormed back and won the AFC Championship Game 27-24 in overtime.

While the spread action has favored the Rams so far, most of the moneyline bets have come in on the underdog Bengals. The Bengals have covered the spread in seven straight, including winning outright in their last five games as underdogs. The Bengals, who were 7-point underdogs against the Chiefs, are 8-3 against the spread as underdogs this season.

The Bengals moneyline now has +155 odds after opening at +140. According to BetMGM, 72% of the moneyline bets and 60% of the moneyline handle is on the Cincinnati side.

The total at BetMGM opened at 49.5 but has since ticked down a point to 48.5. Thus far, bettors have leaned more toward the over with 53% of the bets and 65% of the money on the over.

Both conference title games landed under the total. In fact, the under has hit in the last four Bengals games and is 12-8 overall in Cincinnati games this season. However, the under is 8-3 in games where the Bengals were underdogs.

Rams games have slightly skewed to the over at 10-9-1 on the season. When the Rams were the favorite, the under is 9-7-1.