NFL betting: Eagles open up as small favorite against 49ers in NFC championship game

The San Francisco 49ers might be the hottest team in the NFL, but they're not favored in the NFC championship game.

The Philadelphia Eagles have been the NFL's best team over the entirety of the season, and they opened as a 1.5-point favorite at BetMGM against the 49ers.

The Eagles covered the spread easily in the divisional round. They were favored by 7.5 points over the New York Giants and won 38-7. The Eagles lost two games late in the season, but each one came with Jalen Hurts out due to a shoulder injury. Philadelphia is 15-1 in games that Hurts started this season, including the playoff win over the Giants.

The 49ers are in the middle of a dominant streak that has been good for bettors too. They've covered the spread in nine of their last 10 games, including covering as a 4-point favorite against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. They haven't lost since Oct. 23. San Francisco has a dominant defense and a lot of playmakers around rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

The Eagles get respect as the favorite on the opening line, but the spread could move the 49ers' way through the week. There's a lot of respect for the 49ers, especially after a dominant stretch straight up and against the spread. But to begin the week, the No. 1 seed Eagles are favored.