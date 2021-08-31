NFL Betting: Don't make these three bets
Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado preview their least favorite NFL future bets before the season.
Pam Maldonado breaks down four vital tips for betting on NCAA Football in Week 1.
With the final roster deadline looming, we're tracking the Bears' cuts as they trim the roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT.
The Mets' games at home the rest of the season should be interesting.
The NFL has not officially moved the Saints' Week 1 game from New Orleans, but Sean Payton doesn't expect his team to be in the area anytime soon.
Here's all of the New York Jets roster cuts for 2021 NFL season as team trims down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Aug. 31.
When former Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson went undrafted in April, several teams were interested in signing him as an undrafted free agent, and he cashed in by signing with the Browns and getting a $30,000 signing bonus plus $162,000 of his base salary guaranteed. But that didn’t guarantee him a roster spot. And [more]
We're happy to announce the first-ever Yahoo Fantasy Football Championship, a 10-week contest culminating in an exclusive $200K Daily Fantasy Football event at MGM National Harbor resort.
Earnest Brown IV didn't make the Rams' 53-man roster as a fifth-round rookie, the only 2021 draft pick cut by L.A.
The New York Jets traded tight end Chris Herndon to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. Herndon was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2018 out of Miami. NFL Network first reported the trade as teams whittled their rosters to the maximum 53-player limit.
Here are some players on the roster bubble who helped their case:
NFL veteran Cam Newton has reportedly not had the COVID-19 vaccine. He was cut by the New England Patriots on Tuesday.
UPDATED: One of the three former Netflix software engineers charged with insider trading by the Securities and Exchange Commission has pleaded guilty. Sung Mo Jun, 49, and his brother Joon Jun, 45, pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to securities fraud stemming from their roles in an insider trading ring that they […]
In 2014, in the middle of a severe drought that would test California's complex water storage system like never before, voters told the state to borrow $7.5 billion and use part of it to build projects to stockpile more water. Seven years later, that drought has come and gone, replaced by an even hotter and drier one that is draining the state's reservoirs at an alarming rate. But none of the more than half-dozen water storage projects scheduled to receive that money have been built.
After nearly 20 years, the last American troops have left Afghanistan, concluding the United States’ longest war and the largest noncombatant evacuation mission in U.S. military history.
The U.S. "demilitarized," or rendered useless, nearly 170 pieces of equipment in Kabul.
For hundreds of NFL players, Tuesday marks the end of the line as teams cut down their rosters from 80 players to 53 ahead of the regular season.
The starting options might be very limited, but Newton certainly could find work with a new club.
Heres a look at the best players available now that all 32 NFL rosters have made it through Tuesdays final cuts.