NFL betting: Detroit Lions among popular bets to win their division in 2022

We're under three weeks away from NFL training camps opening across the league. We're also now just a little over two months away from the regular season kicking off. While football might not be on the horizon just yet, we can see the light from a distance. There's still plenty of time to go until kickoff, but bettors are already taking a stance on the upcoming season at BetMGM. Which teams in the NFC are favored to win their division, and which teams are receiving the most betting action in each division?

NFC North

The favorite: The Green Bay Packers have won the NFC North for three straight seasons and eight of the last 11 seasons overall. Green Bay enters 2022 as a -175 favorite to win the NFC North, the third-highest odds of any team to win their division. Despite last year's 13-4 record and No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, there are certainly questions about the Packers this year. They went out of the playoffs quickly and quietly last season. The offense fed Davante Adams, but he's gone now. Even if the Packers take a step backward in 2022, they had plenty of cushion in this division last season. No other team in the NFC North finished with a winning record. It's hard to disagree with Green Bay being the favorite here, though its grip on the division feels less strong than it has the past few seasons.

The bettors' choice: There's reason to believe the Detroit Lions will improve on their 3-win performance from 2021. They'll be healthier, they added talent through free agency and the draft, they performed much better in the second half of the season, they play hard for coach Dan Campbell. However, bettors are predicting a bit more than "improved" for the Lions. Currently, over 61% of bets are backing the Lions to win the division at +900 odds.

The second-most popular bet in the NFC North is the Minnesota Vikings at +275. The Vikings are getting 22% of the bets as they enter their first season with new coach Kevin O'Connell. The favored Packers are only the third-most popular bet in the division. Almost nobody believes in the Chicago Bears, as they've received less than 5% of the betting handle to date.

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are one of the NFL's most popular bets to win their division. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NFC East

The favorite: The Dallas Cowboys enter 2022 as a +120 favorite to win the NFC East. The Cowboys won the division in 2021, but if you look at recent history, that might not be a great thing. No team has won the NFC East in back-to-back seasons since the Philadelphia Eagles won it four straight years from 2001-04. Dak Prescott should enter this season healthier than he entered last season, but he'll be without some key pieces from last year. Offensive lineman La'el Collins has left for the Bengals, while Amari Cooper was traded to the Browns. Cedrick Wilson departed in free agency and Michael Gallup will miss the start of the season rehabbing a torn ACL. The Cowboys remain favorites, but the gap has closed.

The bettors' choice: "America's Team" is not America's bet in the NFC East. That role belongs to the Philadelphia Eagles, who have received over 61% of the bets and 71% of the total money wagered to date. The Eagles made the playoffs in 2021 and have added the likes of A.J. Brown, Haason Reddick, James Bradberry and Jordan Davis over the offseason. The Eagles are down to just +185 to win the division after opening the offseason at +300.

After adding Carson Wentz to improve their quarterback room, the Washington Commanders are the second-most popular bet in the NFC East, receiving over 15% of the bets. Washington is currently +500 to win the division in 2022. The Cowboys edge out the Giants (+650) in terms of number of betting tickets written, but there's actually more money backing the Giants than the Cowboys thus far.

NFC South

The favorite: When Tom Brady retired earlier in the offseason, it looked like there would be some serious intrigue in the NFC South. However, when Brady ended his retirement, that intrigue went out the window according to the betting odds. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are -300 favorites to win the NFC South, making them the largest favorite to win their division in football. The Buccaneers went 13-4 in 2021, finishing four wins ahead of second-place New Orleans.

The bettors' choice: While it's hard to lay -300 and have your money held for an extended period of time in the futures market, most of the big-money bets are backing the Buccaneers to win the division. Currently, nearly 67% of the money is backing Tampa Bay to win the NFC South, though just 26% of total bets are on the Buccaneers. Of the other teams in the division, New Orleans is bettors' choice to win the division at +375. Fifty-three percent of all bets are on the Saints. The Panthers (12-to-1) are getting over 12% of the action, and that was before they acquired Baker Mayfield.

NFC West

The favorite: As defending Super Bowl Champions, it's no surprise the Los Angeles Rams open as favorites to win the NFC West at +130. The Rams won the division last year, though they didn't clinch that honor until the last week of the season. A lot of last year's team returns for Los Angeles, though there are some notable acquisitions (Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson) and departures (Robert Woods, Andrew Whitworth).

The bettors' choice: It appears bettors love the opportunity to get last year's champions at plus-money to win their division. Currently, over 66% of bets and 86% of the money is backing Los Angeles to win the NFC West. The San Francisco 49ers (+190) are getting 15% of the action, while the Arizona Cardinals (+300) are getting 13% of bets. Less than 2% of the money is backing Seattle to win the division.