NFL betting: Despite making Super Bowl, Bengals are not favorites to win AFC North

It's been just two weeks since the NFL season ended, but loads of NFL fans already have an eye toward the 2022 season. The combine is coming up this weekend, and free agency is a few weeks away. The draft is two months away.

Some people might want to wait until free agency, trades and the draft shakes out before making prognostications for next season. Others are ready to do so now. For those that are confident in their convictions, BetMGM has released odds for each team to win their division next season.

Despite playoff run, Bengals aren't favorites in the AFC North

Joe Burrow made it clear during the Bengals' playoff run that he was tired of the Bengals being labeled as an underdog. A Super Bowl appearance is usually enough to shed that label for most teams. However, that's not the case for the Bengals.

Despite Cincinnati's magical run, it's the Baltimore Ravens who open as favorites to win the AFC North. Currently, Baltimore is +175 to win the AFC North while the Bengals are at +200. Cleveland sits at +320 while the Steelers round out the field at 5-to-1.

The arguments for the Bengals are obvious. They are the reigning division champions and then won three playoff games en route to the Super Bowl. Led by young stars like Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, there's no real reason to expect a regression. Cincinnati also has the cap space to address their weakness along the offensive line.

Despite lighting the NFL on fire in the playoffs, Joe Burrow and the Bengals aren't favorites in the AFC North. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

However, there are also arguments against Cincinnati. The advanced metrics weren't favorable, as the Bengals finished 17th in team DVOA according to FootballOutsiders. The Bengals also had the benefit of playing a fourth-place schedule in 2021. They'll be playing a first-place schedule in 2022.

Additionally, everything broke right for the Bengals in 2021. Lamar Jackson missed a significant chunk of the season and Jackson was just one of many impactful injuries the Ravens suffered in 2021. Baker Mayfield tore his labrum in Week 2 and then proceeded to play awful football for the remainder of the season with his injury rather than shutting it down. The Steelers were also negatively impacted by quarterback play as Ben Roethlisberger was a shell of himself in his final season.

Story continues

Despite all of that, all three of the other teams in the division finished with eight or more wins. It's a very good division. Will the Bengals be able to hold off a Ravens team with a healthy Lamar Jackson, JK Dobbins and Marcus Peters? Will Mayfield be able to bounce back post surgery and continue the upward trajectory he was on before his injury for the Browns? Surely, any new Steelers quarterback would be an upgrade from the quarterback play they got last season.

While the Bengals might feel disrespected by the fact they're not favorites to win their division, they've surely come a long way. They open this season at +200 to win this division. At this time last year, they were 25-to-1 to win it.

Other close races

The AFC North isn't the only division the oddsmakers consider wide open.

In the AFC South, the Tennessee Titans open as a +100 favorite to win the division. They accomplished the feat last year en route to earning the number one seed in the conference. However, the Indianapolis Colts are right on their heels with +140 odds. Indianapolis is rumored to be considering moving on from Carson Wentz and it'll be interesting to see who a potential replacement would be.

Rounding out the AFC South are two teams with first-year head coaches and sophomore quarterbacks. The Jaguars are +550 to win the division while the Texans are 25-to-1.

The NFC South also becomes wide open with the retirement of Tom Brady. It's unclear who will be under center for the Buccaneers this season, but they're still the betting favorites to win the division at +140. I'm not sure I agree there.

Brady is gone. They might lose three starting offensive linemen due to retirement and free agency. Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones are all free agents. On defense, Carlton Davis, Jason Pierre-Paul, Jordan Whitehead and Ndamukong Suh are on expiring contracts. Who stays and who goes?

The question is, which of the other teams in that division could take over? The Saints are +220 to win the division in their first year without Sean Payton. Who will play quarterback there? Quarterback questions are also holding back the Carolina Panthers, who are +375 to win the division. The Falcons round out the division with +500 odds.

In the NFC West, the Super Bowl champion Rams are the favorites to win the division at +150. It'll be interesting to see how the roster looks like once the team gets their salary situation straightened out. The 49ers are at +230 to win the division. Arizona is +350 while the Seahawks have 5-to-1 odds to win the division. This is the best division in football and theoretically any of the four teams could win it if things break their way.

The big favorites

Every other division in the league has a prohibitive favorite. Let's take a look at those odds:

AFC East: The Bills are -185 favorites to win the division. Their biggest competition is likely the Patriots at +320. The Dolphins are +550 and the Jets come in at +1400. The Patriots pushed the Bills during the regular season this past season and if Mac Jones takes a step forward in his sophomore year, they might be a good value bet. Nevertheless, the Bills are a deserving favorite here.

AFC West: No surprise, the Kansas City Chiefs are a -140 favorite to win their division. However, they are much smaller favorites this year than they were last year. Kansas City opened as a -455 favorite to win the AFC West in 2021. The Chargers have the second best odds at +375. Los Angeles has a ton of cap room to improve the roster around Justin Herbert.

Behind the Chargers are the Denver Broncos at +400. We're just waiting to see how big of an upgrade their new quarterback will be. Rounding out the division are the Las Vegas Raiders at +800. The Raiders are coming off a playoff appearance, but this is already a very good division with the potential for another big name quarterback joining the picture in Denver.

NFC East: The Dallas Cowboys are a -120 favorite to win the NFC East. Philadelphia is +300 while Washington is +450 and the Giants are +700. Unless one of these teams acquires a big name quarterback, I think Dallas is the bet here.

NFC North: Despite the questions surrounding Aaron Rodgers' future, the Packers are a -155 favorite to win the NFC North. If you think Rodgers stays in Green Bay, then this is a price you'll want to pounce on. Minnesota is expected to be the stiffest competition as the Vikings have +300 odds to win the division. Chicago is at +650 while the Lions are 8-to-1.