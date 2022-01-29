  • Oops!
NFL betting: Deebo Samuel is still a juicy value to win Super Bowl MVP

Greg Brainos
·4 min read

  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Deebo Samuel
  • Jimmy Garoppolo
Finding value in props which correlate to a moneyline outcome can be the difference between doubling your money and more than quadrupling it. When I bet the Tampa Bay moneyline in last year's Super Bowl, I also wagered that the color of the postgame Gatorade shower would be blue. My reasoning was that quarterbacks are often a superstitious breed and the previous two times Tom Brady won a ring and there was a Gatorade bath, it was blue liquid that came pouring out of the container. The Bucs moneyline hit for +145 and the Gatorade prop cashed at +800. If luck is preparation meeting opportunity, then value is logic meeting opportunity. 

If you're like me and you believe the San Francisco 49ers have a shot at winning the Super Bowl this year, there are a couple of big values on BetMGM to take home Super Bowl MVP.

One of these is not like the other

Three of the four teams left in the playoffs revolve entirely around their quarterbacks. If the Chiefs, Rams, or Bengals win it all this year, their QB is almost certain to walk away with the MVP trophy. Unfortunately, the price you would get by betting their MVP odds isn't much different than what you would cash on a winning Super Bowl ticket. Let's take a quick look at those odds:

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl +120 / Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl MVP +180

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl +200 / Mathew Stafford Super Bowl MVP +300

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl +800 / Joe Burrow Super Bowl MVP +1000

San Francisco is +450 to bring home the Lombardi Trophy, while QB Jimmy Garoppolo is +650 to win Super Bowl MVP. The only problem with a bet on the latter is that the Niners are built around their defense, running game and YAC. Garoppolo has been subpar in his five-game playoff career, averaging 146 passing yards and throwing two touchdowns to five interceptions. If San Francisco secures a championship, it will likely be due one of these two players who have much longer MVP odds than Jimmy G:

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has double-digit carries in each of his playoff games this year. (Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports)
Deebo Samuel (+2000)

I wrote about the massive value on Samuel's +10000 MVP odds before the playoffs began. With two wins down and two more to go, he's still a great value at more than four times the Niners' Super Bowl odds. San Francisco has won nine of its last ten games with Samuel playing running back. The wide receiver has become even more of an offensive focal point in the playoffs. Samuel averaged 6.6 carries from Week 10 to Week 18 and then saw a season-high 10 rushing attempts in each of the Niners' postseason games. When the team needed to convert a crucial 3rd-and-7 at the end of the Packers game, they handed the ball off to Samuel. San Francisco also let him return kickoffs in the second half. His 45-yard return out of halftime set the 49ers up for their first points of the game. It's hard to imagine Kyle Shanahan putting that genie back in the bottle in the most important game of the season. Samuel is already involved in enough facets of the offense to make him the best bet to win MVP, but if he scores on a kick return as well, he's a virtual lock.

Elijah Mitchell (+5000)

Shanahan loves speedy backs, as evidenced by his affinity for Raheem Mostert. The Niners picked up another one in the sixth round of the 2021 draft when they selected Mitchell, whose 4.32 40 time ties him with Mostert as the fastest running back in the NFL. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 23.1 rushing attempts. Should the Niners meet the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, they'll be facing a team that gave up the second-most yards per carry this year (4.8). Shanahan's commitment to the run and Mitchell's home-run speed, coupled with a top-tier defense that just shut down Aaron Rodgers, makes the rookie running back an exceptional value for Super Bowl MVP.

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference and nfl.com.

