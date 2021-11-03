NFL betting: Cowboys still perfect ATS, top Week 9 rankings

Halloween was a spooky weekend for favorites. Underdogs went 10-5 against the spread in Week 8, with eight dogs winning straight up.

Here's an ATS rankings breakdown for all 32 teams heading into Week 9:

1. Dallas Cowboys 7-0 against the spread (have covered by +61 points)

No Dak, no problem. Cooper Rush threw 40 times for 325 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with less than a minute left.

Week 9: (-10) vs. Denver Broncos

What's more impressive: the Packers covering seven in a row or Aaron Rodgers growing his hair out for a year for his Halloween costume?

Week 9: (+1) at Kansas City Chiefs

Ask Admiral Ackbar what he thinks about Arizona getting points against San Francisco.

Week 9: (+1) at San Francisco 49ers

Losing Derrick Henry was a huge blow but their win over the Colts vaulted them to -1600 to win the AFC South.

Week 9: (+7.5) at Los Angeles Rams

I warned you last week that it was time to scoop up a Josh Allen MVP ticket. He's now the odds-on favorite to win the award.

Week 9: (-14.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Frank Reich is embracing the philosophy of "just put the ball in your best players' hands."

Week 9: (-10.5) vs. New York Jets

Geno Smith completed 83.3% of his passes against the NFL's version of Madden easy mode.

Week 9: BYE

Sean Payton beating Tom Brady and the Bucs means that he's almost certain to lose this week against the Falcons.

Week 9: (-6) vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Raiders are a game up in the AFC West but they're third-favorite behind the Chargers and Chiefs to win the division.

Week 9: (-3) at New York Giants

The right side of the offensive line is absolutely killing the Chargers.

Week 9: (-1.5) at Philadelphia Eagles

A week after thrashing the Ravens, the Bengals lost to the Jets as double-digit favorites.

Week 9: (-3) vs. Cleveland Browns

The Eagles ran for 236 yards against the Lions and get the league's worst run defense this week.

Week 9: (+1.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Bill Belichick confounded Justin Herbert for the second year in a row. Can he work the same magic against Sam Darnold or P.J. Walker?

Week 9: (-3.5) at Carolina Panthers

Matthew Stafford has 10 touchdowns and one interception over his last three contests. The offense is a buzzsaw and the defense just added Von Miller. Sheesh.

Week 9: (-7.5) vs. Tennessee Titans

Stephon Gilmore gets a revenge game mere weeks after being traded from the Patriots.

Week 9: (+3.5) vs. New England Patriots

Has Joe Judge tried unplugging his headset and plugging it back in?

Week 9: (+3) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Denver covered for the first time in five games. Can they be the first to hand the Cowboys an ATS loss?

Week 9: (+10) at Dallas Cowboys

The injuries keep piling up for the Browns as they'll be without stud offensive lineman Jack Conklin for multiple weeks.

Week 9: (+3) at Cincinnati Bengals

Houston scored three consecutive touchdowns in the fourth quarter to backdoor cover by half a point against the Rams.

Week 9: (+6.5) at Miami Dolphins

The Ravens have followed every ATS loss with a cover so far this season.

Week 9: (-5.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings

Pittsburgh has covered two of their last three games and will face a Bears team that has dropped three in a row against the spread.

Week 9: (-6.5) vs. Chicago Bears

They couldn't beat Cooper Rush at home and now they'll travel to take on Lamar Jackson.

Week 9: (+5.5) at Baltimore Ravens

YAC monster Deebo Samuel leads the league in receiving yards per game (115.5).

Week 9: (-1) vs. Arizona Cardinals

Falcons receivers combined for 70 yards last week without Calvin Ridley.

Week 9: (+6) at New Orleans Saints

Last year's Bucs team lost three of four games following their Week 9 bye, then won their next eight to claim a Super Bowl.

Week 9: BYE

With Matt Nagy out, rookie Justin Fields ran for a career-high 103 yards and matched his career-high in touchdown passes (1).

Week 9: (+6.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

I still believe in Dan Campbell.

Week 9: BYE

Between "The White Lotus" and beating the Bengals, this is a big year for Mike White.

Week 9: (+10.5) at Indianapolis Colts

It's hard to win a game when Dan Arnold and Carlos Hyde lead your team in receiving.

Week 9: (+14.5) vs. Buffalo Bills

Green Bay coming off a long week where they went on the road to beat the last undefeated team in the NFL, the Chiefs barely edging out the Giants at home, annnnd guess who's favored?

Week 9: (-1) vs. Green Bay Packers

The Dolphins have failed to cover five in a row and I'm not so sure they break that streak this week.

Week 9: (-6.5) vs. Houston Texans

Just let them take the rest of the season off.

Week 9: BYE

Stats provided by teamrankings.com and Pro Football Reference.