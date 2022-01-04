NFL betting: Cowboys still lead ATS rankings after Cardinals loss

All good things must come to an end, whether it's our limited time on Earth, Antonio Brown's limited time as a Buc or the limited time offering of the McRib. As we enter the final week of the NFL regular season, here's an ATS rankings breakdown for all 32 teams:

All lines from BetMGM.

1. Dallas Cowboys 12-4 against the spread (have covered by +81.5 points)

They're the highest-scoring team in the league, but the Cowboys lost an underrated piece of their offense on Sunday when receiver Michael Gallup tore his ACL.

Week 18: (-6.5) at Philadelphia Eagles

Vegas' line on this week's game suggests the Packers will be resting their starters. Should Coach of the Year voters hold it against Matt LaFleur if he loses with backups?

Week 18: (-2.5) at Detroit Lions

Rookie Mac Jones and company have hung the half-century mark on teams twice this season and have scored 16 touchdowns worth of points more than the 2020 Patriots.

Week 18: (-6.5) at Miami Dolphins

Indy secures a playoff spot with a win or tie in Jacksonville.

Week 18: (-15.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Derrick Henry is close to returning from injured reserve and the Titans will wrap up the top seed in the AFC and a much-needed first round bye with a victory over the Texans.

Week 18: (-10.5) at Houston Texans

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is the MVP of this Cardinals team.

Week 18: (-6.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks

We're headed for a Pats-Bills wild-card game in Buffalo. As Hans Landa says, "Oooooh, that's a bingo!"

Week 18: (-16.5) vs. New York Jets

Who dey? Just the best wide receiver trio in the NFL.

Week 18: (-2.5) at Cleveland Browns

Arrivederci, bellissimo Garoppolo.

Week 18: (+4.5) at Los Angeles Rams

Story continues

Detroit is guaranteed a top-two pick in the 2022 draft regardless of whether they beat the Packers or not.

Week 18: (+2.5) vs. Green Bay Packers

Another team that's expected to rest players this weekend.

Week 18: (+6.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys

A New Orleans win coupled with a Niners loss to the Rams would march the Saints into the playoffs. Do you believe in miracles?

Week 18: (-4.5) at Atlanta Falcons

The Chiefs were leapfrogged by the Packers in Super Bowl markets after their loss to the Bengals.

Week 18: (-10) at Denver Broncos

Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have covered the spread in 12 of their 16 games this season. (Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports)

Is this Russell Wilson's final game in a Seahawks uniform?

Week 18: (+6.5) at Arizona Cardinals

Bruce Arians stated that he'll be playing what remaining starters he has. Tom Brady is 487 passing yards away from the single-season record held by Peyton Manning.

Week 18: (-7.5) vs. Carolina Panthers

Cooper Kupp needs twelve catches and 136 receiving yards to break Michael Thomas and Calvin Johnson's single-season records.

Week 18: (-4.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers

The modern-day Vikings' battle cry is, "We'll get 'em next year."

Week 18: (-3) vs. Chicago Bears

Get blown out by the Broncos, blow out the Bengals, get blown out by the Texans, blow out the Broncos. Who is this team?

Week 18: (-2.5) at Las Vegas Raiders

Good effort!

Week 18: (+6.5) vs. New England Patriots

If you believe in the multiverse, there's an alternate reality where Drew Lock is closing in on his third consecutive MVP.

Week 18: (+10) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Davis Mills is completing .1% less of his passes than Patrick Mahomes.

Week 18: (+10.5) vs. Tennessee Titans

Before the season started, I wrote about the value in Baltimore to miss the playoffs at +240.

Week 18: (-5.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

It's the end of an era in Pittsburgh and hopefully the end of throwing short of the first down marker on third downs.

Week 18: (+5.5) at Baltimore Ravens

The Raiders give up the most penalty yards per game. Some things never change.

Week 18: (+2.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

I'm not saying that a mathematically eliminated Browns team lost on purpose to the Steelers in order to improve their draft position, but I don't think they were trying to win. Deja vu on Sunday?

Week 18: (+2.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

They're unveiling their new team name and logo on Feb. 2. Is it the Admirals?

Week 18: (-6.5) at New York Giants

If Kyle Pitts records 58 receiving yards, he'll break Mike Ditka's record for most receiving yards by a rookie tight end.

Week 18: (+4.5) vs. New Orleans Saints

Allen Robinson has played in 11 games this season and is averaging less than 36 receiving yards per game.

Week 18: (+3) at Minnesota Vikings

If you're reading this, you threw for more passing yards than the Giants did against the Bears.

Week 18: (+6.5) vs. Washington Football Team

The Jets have perfected the art of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

Week 18: (+16.5) at Buffalo Bills

Carolina has failed to cover in 11 of its last 13 games.

Week 18: (+7.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A loss to the Colts would lock up the first overall draft pick in 2022. A win would set the table for a really crazy Sunday night game between the Chargers and Raiders.

Week 18: (+15.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts

Stats provided by PFF, teamrankings.com, and nfl.com.