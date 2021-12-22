NFL betting: Cowboys reclaim the lead from Packers in ATS rankings

There are three weeks remaining in the NFL regular season and just a few days left of hearing Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" everywhere you go. Here's a holiday edition of the ATS rankings breakdown, where I've compared each team to which festive phenomenon they are:

1. Dallas Cowboys 11-3 against the spread (have covered by +59 points)

They lead the league in takeaways and have shown some heart this year. They're the Grinch.

Week 16: (-10.5) vs. Washington Football Team

You thought you were going to invade Kevin McCallister's home and emerge victorious?

Week 16: (-7) vs. Cleveland Browns

Last Christmas, they gave away wins. This year, to save them from tears, they drafted someone special. The Patriots are George Michael.

Week 16: (-2.5) vs. Buffalo Bills

After a 1-4 start, these Nutcrackers suddenly came to life, most recently knocking off the evil Mouse King.

Week 16: (+1) at Arizona Cardinals

They've done their damage away from home, heading out to the coast to sweep the NFC West and have some laughs. They're John McClane.

Week 16: (-1) vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Bills should have won Super Bowl 25. And at least one of 26, 27, or 28. Buffalo is the Ghost of Christmas Past.

Week 16: (+2.5) at New England Patriots

They're melting away without the magic of their lynchpin, just like Frosty the Snowman.

Week 16: (+3.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco traded everything to acquire Trey Lance but aren't using him. It's a real-life Gift of the Magi.

Week 16: (-3.5) at Tennessee Titans

Completely unpredictable, you never know which side of the box score they're going to show up on. They're the Elf on a Shelf.

Week 16: (+3) vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Lions aren't pretty to look at, but they have character, they're warm, and they can win you money. Detroit is an ugly Christmas sweater.

Week 16: (+6) at Atlanta Falcons

You know a few people who like them, and they're all weirdos. The Eagles are a fruitcake.

Week 16: (-10) vs. New York Giants

They're on top of the AFC North and it doesn't feel right, kind of like mommy kissing Santa Claus.

Week 16: (-2.5) vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Saints are Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Jingle All the Way," fighting against all odds to get their hands on the last playoff berth.

Week 16: (-3) vs. Miami Dolphins

Denver is an advent calendar stocked with sugar-free candy.

Week 16: (+1.5) at Las Vegas Raiders

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill are the Three Kings of the NFL.

Week 16: (-7.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle is a work party with an insane amount of drama.

Week 16: (-6.5) vs. Chicago Bears

They're all-in and committed to making this work, like George Bailey.

Week 16: (-3) at Minnesota Vikings

Once the laughing stock of everyone around them, they're riding high as defending champs. The Bucs are Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Week 16: (-10.5) at Carolina Panthers

An eccentric new kid on the block with an undying spirit, trying to turn around a failing organization. They're Buddy the Elf.

Week 16: (-9.5) at Houston Texans

This ragtag group of upstarts are creating havoc and growing stronger as it gets late. Don't feed these Gremlins after dark.

Week 16: (+3) at New Orleans Saints

The Giants' season has been one filled with airings of grievances and feats of strength. They're Frank Costanza.

Week 16: (+10) at Philadelphia Eagles

Plagued with injuries since training camp, the Ravens are the grandma who got run over by a reindeer.

Week 16: (+2.5) at Cincinnati Bengals

Bland, fragile, and will end up in the trash the instant the season is over. They're a gingerbread house.

Week 16: (+9.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Steelers are the bulge that you feel in your Christmas stocking. "Maybe it'll be even better than what I got last year!" Nope. It's a lump of coal.

Week 16: (+7.5) at Kansas City Chiefs

They're still hanging around but it's time to give up on them. The Browns are a tree ornament from your ex.

Week 16: (+7) at Green Bay Packers

I fall asleep any time they're playing. They're Vince Guaraldi's "A Charlie Brown Christmas" album.

Week 16: (-6) vs. Detroit Lions

Washington is room-temperature eggnog.

Week 16: (+10.5) at Dallas Cowboys

It's a "Blue Christmas" in Carolina.

Week 16: (+10.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, a once proud and successful franchise turned into "The Star Wars Holiday Special."

Week 16: (-1.5) vs. Denver Broncos

The Bears have overstayed their welcome on primetime, just like Matt Nagy has overstayed his welcome in Chicago. They're Cousin Eddie.

Week 16: (+6.5) at Seattle Seahawks

They've been stuck at the bottom of a pole all season like Flick from "A Christmas Story." I triple-dog dare you to bet on them.

Week 16: (-2.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

They give out gifts to everyone they meet. The Jags are Santa Claus.

Week 16: (+2.5) at New York Jets

Stats provided by teamrankings.com.