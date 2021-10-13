NFL betting: Cowboys keep covering, lead Week 6 ATS rankings
Week 5 provided us with new entries into the MVP race, two "game of the year" candidates, and one "how is this game not over yet" candidate. But it was just another week for the Dallas Cowboys, who continue to be a covering machine.
Here's an ATS rankings breakdown for all 32 teams heading into Week 6:
1. Dallas Cowboys 5-0 against the spread (have covered by +50 points)
The Cowboys offense is as versatile as it is explosive and can beat you a dozen different ways. Dallas travels to New England this week to play a Patriots team that was without four starting offensive linemen in their comeback win against the nearby Texans.
Week 6: (-4) at New England Patriots
2. Buffalo Bills 4-1 (+72.5)
I would rather be a plastic folding table at a Bills tailgate than play Buffalo right now. They've won and covered four in a row and Josh Allen is the latest odds-on favorite for MVP.
Week 6: (-5.5) at Tennessee Titans
3. Arizona Cardinals 4-1 (+52)
It wasn't a pretty win over the Niners, but a cover is a cover. Kyler Murray injured his throwing bicep in the game but should be okay to play this week.
Week 6: (+2.5) at Cleveland Browns
4. Los Angeles Chargers 4-1 (+26)
Good lord, this is such a fun team to watch. Make sure you're stocked up on popcorn for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.
Week 6:(+3) at Baltimore Ravens
5. Green Bay Packers 4-1 (-21)
The fourth time was the charm for kicker Mason Crosby versus the Bengals and his overtime field goal was good for a fourth straight cover for the Packers.
Week 6: (-4.5) at Chicago Bears
6. New Orleans Saints 3-2 (+29)
Scoring 30-plus against Washington has been easy as pie this year but it was still exciting to see Jameis Winston unleashed.
Week 6: BYE
7. Carolina Panthers 3-2 (+21.5)
Oh no, Sam Darnold's ghosts are back, someone call Bill Murray!
Week 6: (+1) vs. Minnesota Vikings
8. Cleveland Browns 3-2 (+15)
The Browns are the first team in NFL history to score 40 points and commit zero turnovers and lose. This week, they're favored against the last undefeated team in the league.
Week 6: (-2.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals
9. Los Angeles Rams 3-2 (+6.5)
The drawback to Sean McVay having a photographic memory is that he can remember all the clock management blunders he's made.
Week 6: (-10.5) at New York Giants
10. Denver Broncos 3-2 (+5)
They've been favored in every game this season but have lost the last two outright. This week feels like a must-win with their schedule starting to tighten up in Week 7.
Week 6: (-3.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders
11. Indianapolis Colts 3-2 (+2)
Jonathan Taylor is a beast. Feed the beast.
Week 6: (-10) vs. Houston Texans
12. Chicago Bears 3-2 (+0.5)
Justin Fields has 333 passing and rushing yards combined over the last two weeks. The Bears won and covered both games.
Week 6: (+4.5) vs. Green Bay Packers
13. Houston Texans 3-2 (-1)
Tanking hard or hardly tanking? I'm still howling with laughter at the punt "trickery" they tried to pull off.
Week 6: (+10) at Indianapolis Colts
14. Tennessee Titans 3-2 (-10)
Derrick Henry is on pace for 482 carries this season and that's not even counting the 52 teammates on his back.
Week 6: (+5.5) vs. Buffalo Bills
15. Cincinnati Bengals 2-3 (+17)
Joe Burrow got rocked multiple times by the Packers. He should have an easier go of it this week against the Lions.
Week 6: (-3.5) at Detroit Lions
16. Philadelphia Eagles 2-3 (+11)
The Eagles covered for the first time since their Week 1 win against the Falcons. Jalen Hurts will need to be sharp for all four quarters on Thursday if he wants to beat the Bucs.
Week 6: (+7) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2-3 (+5)
Tom Brady went nuclear versus Miami, torching the Dolphins for 411 yards and five touchdowns. He's gunning for MVP.
Week 6: (-7) at Philadelphia Eagles
18. Baltimore Ravens 2-3 (+5)
With their current personnel, the Ravens would be better off letting Lamar Jackson air it out like he did on Monday night. Knowing offensive coordinator Greg Roman, that probably won't happen.
Week 6: (-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers
19. Detroit Lions 2-3 (-0.5)
Both of the Lions' covers have been in games where they erased double-digit deficits and took the lead, only to lose on last-second field goals.
Week 6: (+3.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals
20. Minnesota Vikings 2-3 (-2.5)
You can honestly never know what to expect from the Vikings.
Week 6: (-1) at Carolina Panthers
21. Las Vegas Raiders 2-3 (-5.5)
Week 6: (+3.5) at Denver Broncos
22. New England Patriots 2-3 (-9)
Larry Bird's not walking through that door, but it would be nice if some of their starting offensive linemen came back.
Week 6: (+4) vs. Dallas Cowboys
23. Seattle Seahawks 2-3 (-11.5)
If Pete Carroll lets Geno cook, I'm going to lose my mind.
Week 6: (+4.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers
24. San Francisco 49ers 2-3 (-13)
Trey Lance gave them an added dimension on offense but they still ended up one-dimensional. This genie may be going back into the bottle.
Week 6: BYE
25. Pittsburgh Steelers 2-3 (-12.5)
The playmaking abilities of Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson, and Chase Claypool are keeping this offense alive.
Week 6: (-4.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks
26. New York Giants 2-3 (-19)
Kadarius Toney danced like a butterfly and stung like a butterfly. The real gut punch was losing Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
Week 6: (+10.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams
27. Atlanta Falcons 2-3 (-32.5)
Kyle Pitts is going to be a star in this league.
Week 6: BYE
28. Miami Dolphins 2-3 (-55.5)
Miami's plan of throwing it to their running backs a dozen times almost worked.
Week 6: (-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars
29. New York Jets 1-4 (-25.5)
The next time I watch the Jets play, I'm going to wear the Zach Wilson bandana, but around my eyes.
Week 6: BYE
30. Washington Football Team 1-4 (-28.5)
This defense is such a disappointment. There are a lot of things that owner Dan Snyder needs to do, and one of them is to refund all bets that have been made on his team this season.
Week 6: (+7) vs. Kansas City Chiefs
31. Kansas City Chiefs 1-4 (-34)
If the Chiefs miss the playoffs, the first person to print up "Patrick Stayhome" shirts is going to make a lot of money.
Week 6: (-7) at Washington Football Team
32. Jacksonville Jaguars 1-4 (-37)
Remember when their season win total for this year was 6.5? Good times.
Week 6: (+3) vs. Miami Dolphins
Stats provided by teamrankings.com and Pro Football Reference.