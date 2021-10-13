NFL betting: Cowboys keep covering, lead Week 6 ATS rankings

Week 5 provided us with new entries into the MVP race, two "game of the year" candidates, and one "how is this game not over yet" candidate. But it was just another week for the Dallas Cowboys, who continue to be a covering machine.

Here's an ATS rankings breakdown for all 32 teams heading into Week 6:

1. Dallas Cowboys 5-0 against the spread (have covered by +50 points)

The Cowboys offense is as versatile as it is explosive and can beat you a dozen different ways. Dallas travels to New England this week to play a Patriots team that was without four starting offensive linemen in their comeback win against the nearby Texans.

Week 6: (-4) at New England Patriots

I would rather be a plastic folding table at a Bills tailgate than play Buffalo right now. They've won and covered four in a row and Josh Allen is the latest odds-on favorite for MVP.

Week 6: (-5.5) at Tennessee Titans

It wasn't a pretty win over the Niners, but a cover is a cover. Kyler Murray injured his throwing bicep in the game but should be okay to play this week.

Week 6: (+2.5) at Cleveland Browns

Good lord, this is such a fun team to watch. Make sure you're stocked up on popcorn for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.

Week 6:(+3) at Baltimore Ravens

The fourth time was the charm for kicker Mason Crosby versus the Bengals and his overtime field goal was good for a fourth straight cover for the Packers.

Week 6: (-4.5) at Chicago Bears

Scoring 30-plus against Washington has been easy as pie this year but it was still exciting to see Jameis Winston unleashed.

Week 6: BYE

Oh no, Sam Darnold's ghosts are back, someone call Bill Murray!

Week 6: (+1) vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Browns are the first team in NFL history to score 40 points and commit zero turnovers and lose. This week, they're favored against the last undefeated team in the league.

Week 6: (-2.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals

The drawback to Sean McVay having a photographic memory is that he can remember all the clock management blunders he's made.

Week 6: (-10.5) at New York Giants

They've been favored in every game this season but have lost the last two outright. This week feels like a must-win with their schedule starting to tighten up in Week 7.

Week 6: (-3.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Jonathan Taylor is a beast. Feed the beast.

Week 6: (-10) vs. Houston Texans

Justin Fields has 333 passing and rushing yards combined over the last two weeks. The Bears won and covered both games.

Week 6: (+4.5) vs. Green Bay Packers

Tanking hard or hardly tanking? I'm still howling with laughter at the punt "trickery" they tried to pull off.

Week 6: (+10) at Indianapolis Colts

Derrick Henry is on pace for 482 carries this season and that's not even counting the 52 teammates on his back.

Week 6: (+5.5) vs. Buffalo Bills

Joe Burrow got rocked multiple times by the Packers. He should have an easier go of it this week against the Lions.

Week 6: (-3.5) at Detroit Lions

The Eagles covered for the first time since their Week 1 win against the Falcons. Jalen Hurts will need to be sharp for all four quarters on Thursday if he wants to beat the Bucs.

Week 6: (+7) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady went nuclear versus Miami, torching the Dolphins for 411 yards and five touchdowns. He's gunning for MVP.

Week 6: (-7) at Philadelphia Eagles

With their current personnel, the Ravens would be better off letting Lamar Jackson air it out like he did on Monday night. Knowing offensive coordinator Greg Roman, that probably won't happen.

Week 6: (-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Both of the Lions' covers have been in games where they erased double-digit deficits and took the lead, only to lose on last-second field goals.

Week 6: (+3.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

You can honestly never know what to expect from the Vikings.

Week 6: (-1) at Carolina Panthers

Week 6: (+3.5) at Denver Broncos

Larry Bird's not walking through that door, but it would be nice if some of their starting offensive linemen came back.

Week 6: (+4) vs. Dallas Cowboys

If Pete Carroll lets Geno cook, I'm going to lose my mind.

Week 6: (+4.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Trey Lance gave them an added dimension on offense but they still ended up one-dimensional. This genie may be going back into the bottle.

Week 6: BYE

The playmaking abilities of Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson, and Chase Claypool are keeping this offense alive.

Week 6: (-4.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks

Kadarius Toney danced like a butterfly and stung like a butterfly. The real gut punch was losing Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

Week 6: (+10.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams

Kyle Pitts is going to be a star in this league.

Week 6: BYE

Miami's plan of throwing it to their running backs a dozen times almost worked.

Week 6: (-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars

The next time I watch the Jets play, I'm going to wear the Zach Wilson bandana, but around my eyes.

Week 6: BYE

This defense is such a disappointment. There are a lot of things that owner Dan Snyder needs to do, and one of them is to refund all bets that have been made on his team this season.

Week 6: (+7) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

If the Chiefs miss the playoffs, the first person to print up "Patrick Stayhome" shirts is going to make a lot of money.

Week 6: (-7) at Washington Football Team

Remember when their season win total for this year was 6.5? Good times.

Week 6: (+3) vs. Miami Dolphins

Stats provided by teamrankings.com and Pro Football Reference.