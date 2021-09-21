  • Oops!
NFL betting: Cowboys and Cardinals see their Super Bowl odds improve after Week 2

Nick Bromberg
·2 min read
The Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl odds are almost back to where they started.

The Cowboys opened at +2500 at BetMGM to win Super Bowl LVI. After losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, Dallas’ odds moved to +3500. Now the Cowboys are at +3000 following a Week 2 win at the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cowboys’ dramatic line movement over the first two weeks of the season feels like it mirrors the way the 2021 season has gone. It’s not hard to envision the Cowboys at 2-0 if a few things had gone differently in Tampa Bay or 0-2 if the team’s terrible clock management at the end of the game in L.A. had resulted in a missed Greg Zeurlein field goal.

Dallas wasn’t the only team to see its odds drop. The Arizona Cardinals were at +3000 after beating the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. The Cardinals are now +2500 after a late win against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings should have won the game — Arizona is 2-0 because Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph pushed a game-winning 37-yard field goal wide right as time expired.

The Cardinals’ hot start has made QB Kyler Murray the new favorite for NFL MVP. Arizona opened the season at +4000 to win the Super Bowl.

The Ravens also saw their odds improve after a Week 2 win. Baltimore went from +1200 to +1600 after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. Now the Ravens are back to +1400 after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 36-35 in Week 2. Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled with less than two minutes to go as the Chiefs were moving into position for a potential game-winning score.

The Chiefs continue to be the favorite for the Super Bowl. Kansas City’s odds are at +500 to win, just ahead of the Bucs at +575. The Bucs are still the most-bet team to win the Super Bowl with over 12% of tickets and nearly 17% of the handle — the total money wagered. The Chiefs are No. 2 in both categories while the Buffalo Bills are third.

Super Bowl odds after Week 2

Kansas City Chiefs (+500)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+575)

Buffalo Bills (+1200)

Los Angeles Rams (+1200)

San Francisco 49ers (+1200)

Baltimore Ravens (+1400)

Green Bay Packers (+1400)

Cleveland Browns (+1600)

Seattle Seahawks (+2000)

Arizona Cardinals (+2500)

Dallas Cowboys (+3000)

Los Angeles Chargers (+3000)

New Orleans Saints (+3000)

Tennessee Titans (+3000)

