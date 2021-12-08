NFL betting: Cardinals and Cowboys close in on Packers in ATS rankings
Week 14 is the last week of byes and also the first week this season in which everyone on a bye is a profitable team against the spread. While the Colts, Dolphins, Patriots and Eagles enjoy some well-deserved rest, here's an ATS rankings breakdown for all 32 teams:
1. Green Bay Packers 10-2 against the spread (have covered by +19.5 points)
The Packers have won their last five home games against the Bears by an average of 14.4 points.
Week 14: (-12.5) vs. Chicago Bears
2. Arizona Cardinals 9-3 (+81)
Kyler Murray ran the ball 10 times for 59 yards coming off a high-ankle sprain.
Week 14: (-2.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams
3. Dallas Cowboys 9-3 (+55)
Fashion is cyclical and "Zeke who?" shirts are back in style. Dallas can virtually lock up the NFC East this week.
Week 14: (-4) at Washington Football Team
4. New England Patriots 9-4 (+120)
They've won and covered seven in a row. If they can beat the Colts after the bye, the AFC road to the Super Bowl may run through New England.
Week 14: BYE
5. Indianapolis Colts 8-5 (+79)
Indy outscored the Texans 62-3 in their series this season.
Week 14: BYE
6. Buffalo Bills 7-5 (+37.5)
The Bills' defense is holding teams to an average of 19 passing yards per game over their last one game.
Week 14: (+3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Tennessee Titans 7-5 (+17)
They have a one-and-a-half game lead over the Colts in the AFC South. Their final five opponents have a combined record of 22-38-1.
Week 14: (-8.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Detroit Lions 7-5 (-22)
This is the grittiest 1-10-1 team in the history of the NFL.
Week 14: (+7.5) at Denver Broncos
9. Philadelphia Eagles 7-6 (+59)
Is there anything more fun than Minshew Mania?
Week 14: BYE
10. Miami Dolphins 7-6 (-9)
The Dolphins absolutely nailed their first three draft picks this year.
Week 14: BYE
11. Cincinnati Bengals 6-6 (+48.5)
In a season plagued by flags, the Bengals average the fewest penalty yards per game (35.3).
Week 14: (-1) vs. San Francisco 49ers
12. Denver Broncos 6-6 (+12)
Javonte Williams is a slam-dunk top-five pick in fantasy football drafts next season.
Week 14: (-7.5) vs. Detroit Lions
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-6 (+10.5)
Tom Brady's MVP odds have shrunk down to +150. His next closest competitor is Aaron Rodgers (+600).
Week 14: (-3) vs. Buffalo Bills
14. New York Giants 6-6 (-0.5)
It's being reported/threatened that Jake Fromm will make his first NFL start.
Week 14: (+10.5) at Los Angeles Chargers
15. Minnesota Vikings 6-6 (-1.5)
Kirk Cousins has thrown 25 touchdowns and three interceptions, and the Vikings are two games under .500. You like that?
Week 14: (-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
16. Seattle Seahawks 6-6 (-8.5)
DK Metcalf has recorded one game of 100-plus receiving yards this year. He had five by this point last season.
Week 14: (-7.5) at Houston Texans
17. San Francisco 49ers 6-6 (-9.5)
They were without their best players on both sides of the ball against the Seahawks. Fred Warner may return this week, but it may be longer for Deebo Samuel.
Week 14: (+1) at Cincinnati Bengals
18. Los Angeles Chargers 6-6 (-13)
Good things happen when you let Justin Herbert take shots downfield. Only one of their remaining five opponents has a winning record (Chiefs).
Week 14: (-10.5) vs. New York Giants
19. New Orleans Saints 5-7 (+2.5)
It's hard not to think about what could have been this season if the Saints hadn't been decimated by a rash of key injuries.
Week 14: (-5.5) at New York Jets
20. Washington Football Team 5-7 (-13)
They've won and covered four in a row, on the backs of Antonio Gibson and a defense that's suddenly performing better without defensive linemen Montez Sweat and Chase Young.
Week 14: (+4) vs. Dallas Cowboys
21. Carolina Panthers 5-7 (-13)
Offensive coordinator Joe Brady was fired after he wouldn't run the ball 30-plus times per game like head coach Matt Rhule wanted.
Week 14: (-2.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons
22. Los Angeles Rams 5-7 (-19.5)
Sony Michel looked smoother in the backfield than Darrell Henderson Jr. has looked this year.
Week 14: (+2.5) at Arizona Cardinals
23. Kansas City Chiefs 5-7 (-20.5)
Maybe they'd have better ATS karma if they stopped doing the chop at home games.
Week 14: (-8.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders
24. Las Vegas Raiders 5-7 (-25)
The only thing that's changed since the Chiefs beat them by 27 in Vegas is that Kansas City has gotten healthier and the Raiders are more banged up.
Week 14: (+8.5) at Kansas City Chiefs
25. Baltimore Ravens 5-7 (-25.5)
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey's season-ending injury is a huge gut punch to a Baltimore secondary that's already without Marcus Peters.
Week 14: (+2.5) at Cleveland Browns
26. Houston Texans 5-7 (-28.5)
Tyrod Taylor was hurt/benched in their 31-0 loss to the Colts, opening up the path to more Davis Mills starts.
Week 14: (+7.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks
27. Pittsburgh Steelers 5-7 (-36)
T.J. Watt's 3.5 sacks against the Ravens vaulted him into the league lead and made him the odds-on favorite for DPOY.
Week 14: (+3) at Minnesota Vikings
28.Cleveland Browns 5-7 (-41)
With games against the Ravens, Steelers, and Bengals remaining, they control their own playoff path to some extent.
Week 14: (-2.5) vs. Baltimore Ravens
29. Atlanta Falcons 5-7 (-79.5)
How bad do you have to be to receive points from a dysfunctional Panthers team? This bad.
Week 14: (+2.5) at Carolina Panthers
30. Chicago Bears 4-8 (-34)
It would take the kind of plan you see in a Steven Soderbergh film for the Bears to beat the Packers in Green Bay this week.
Week 14: (+12.5) at Green Bay Packers
31. Jacksonville Jaguars 4-8 (-63.5)
Jacksonville is the only team allowing more than seven points per game in the first quarter.
Week 14: (+8.5) at Tennessee Titans
32. New York Jets 3-9 (-67)
At least they have Elijah Moore for the next few years.
Week 14: (+5.5) vs. New Orleans Saints
Stats provided by nfl.com, teamrankings.com, and Pro Football Reference.