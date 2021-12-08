NFL betting: Cardinals and Cowboys close in on Packers in ATS rankings

Week 14 is the last week of byes and also the first week this season in which everyone on a bye is a profitable team against the spread. While the Colts, Dolphins, Patriots and Eagles enjoy some well-deserved rest, here's an ATS rankings breakdown for all 32 teams:

All lines from BetMGM.

The Packers have won their last five home games against the Bears by an average of 14.4 points.

Week 14: (-12.5) vs. Chicago Bears

Kyler Murray ran the ball 10 times for 59 yards coming off a high-ankle sprain.

Week 14: (-2.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams

Fashion is cyclical and "Zeke who?" shirts are back in style. Dallas can virtually lock up the NFC East this week.

Week 14: (-4) at Washington Football Team

They've won and covered seven in a row. If they can beat the Colts after the bye, the AFC road to the Super Bowl may run through New England.

Week 14: BYE

Indy outscored the Texans 62-3 in their series this season.

Week 14: BYE

The Bills' defense is holding teams to an average of 19 passing yards per game over their last one game.

Week 14: (+3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

They have a one-and-a-half game lead over the Colts in the AFC South. Their final five opponents have a combined record of 22-38-1.

Week 14: (-8.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

This is the grittiest 1-10-1 team in the history of the NFL.

Week 14: (+7.5) at Denver Broncos

Is there anything more fun than Minshew Mania?

Week 14: BYE

The Dolphins absolutely nailed their first three draft picks this year.

Week 14: BYE

In a season plagued by flags, the Bengals average the fewest penalty yards per game (35.3).

Week 14: (-1) vs. San Francisco 49ers

Javonte Williams is a slam-dunk top-five pick in fantasy football drafts next season.

Week 14: (-7.5) vs. Detroit Lions

Tom Brady's MVP odds have shrunk down to +150. His next closest competitor is Aaron Rodgers (+600).

Week 14: (-3) vs. Buffalo Bills

It's being reported/threatened that Jake Fromm will make his first NFL start.

Week 14: (+10.5) at Los Angeles Chargers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray rushes for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. (Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports)

Kirk Cousins has thrown 25 touchdowns and three interceptions, and the Vikings are two games under .500. You like that?

Week 14: (-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

DK Metcalf has recorded one game of 100-plus receiving yards this year. He had five by this point last season.

Week 14: (-7.5) at Houston Texans

They were without their best players on both sides of the ball against the Seahawks. Fred Warner may return this week, but it may be longer for Deebo Samuel.

Week 14: (+1) at Cincinnati Bengals

Good things happen when you let Justin Herbert take shots downfield. Only one of their remaining five opponents has a winning record (Chiefs).

Week 14: (-10.5) vs. New York Giants

It's hard not to think about what could have been this season if the Saints hadn't been decimated by a rash of key injuries.

Week 14: (-5.5) at New York Jets

They've won and covered four in a row, on the backs of Antonio Gibson and a defense that's suddenly performing better without defensive linemen Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

Week 14: (+4) vs. Dallas Cowboys

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady was fired after he wouldn't run the ball 30-plus times per game like head coach Matt Rhule wanted.

Week 14: (-2.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sony Michel looked smoother in the backfield than Darrell Henderson Jr. has looked this year.

Week 14: (+2.5) at Arizona Cardinals

Maybe they'd have better ATS karma if they stopped doing the chop at home games.

Week 14: (-8.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The only thing that's changed since the Chiefs beat them by 27 in Vegas is that Kansas City has gotten healthier and the Raiders are more banged up.

Week 14: (+8.5) at Kansas City Chiefs

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey's season-ending injury is a huge gut punch to a Baltimore secondary that's already without Marcus Peters.

Week 14: (+2.5) at Cleveland Browns

Tyrod Taylor was hurt/benched in their 31-0 loss to the Colts, opening up the path to more Davis Mills starts.

Week 14: (+7.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks

T.J. Watt's 3.5 sacks against the Ravens vaulted him into the league lead and made him the odds-on favorite for DPOY.

Week 14: (+3) at Minnesota Vikings

With games against the Ravens, Steelers, and Bengals remaining, they control their own playoff path to some extent.

Week 14: (-2.5) vs. Baltimore Ravens

How bad do you have to be to receive points from a dysfunctional Panthers team? This bad.

Week 14: (+2.5) at Carolina Panthers

It would take the kind of plan you see in a Steven Soderbergh film for the Bears to beat the Packers in Green Bay this week.

Week 14: (+12.5) at Green Bay Packers

Jacksonville is the only team allowing more than seven points per game in the first quarter.

Week 14: (+8.5) at Tennessee Titans

At least they have Elijah Moore for the next few years.

Week 14: (+5.5) vs. New Orleans Saints

Stats provided by nfl.com, teamrankings.com, and Pro Football Reference.