NFL betting: Contenders vs. Pretenders according to Super Bowl odds

Week 17 is almost in the books, with the Monday night game still to come. Next week is the final week of the regular season. 11 of the 14 playoff teams have already been decided. It's time to start looking forward to the playoffs.

There is no better indicator of a team's perception than the betting market. It's an all inclusive capsule of everything that matters, from analytical trends to injuries to public perception. If something isn't quite right, the market will usually correct it. With that being said, where does the betting market rank each team as we head into the playoffs?

The favorites

Green Bay Packers: The Green Bay Packers have clinched the number one seed in the NFC. Aaron Rodgers is a huge favorite to repeat as league MVP. The NFC playoffs will go through Lambeau and this team looks to be firing on all cylinders. Green Bay is currently +400 to win the Super Bowl, the best odds of any team.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are favorites to win the Super Bowl. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs: Despite losing a shootout against the Bengals, the Chiefs are still the favorites to come out of the AFC. The defense was exposed for the first time in a while in Week 17, but the offense looks to be returning to their expected form. Kansas City is +500 to win the Super Bowl.

Other contenders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The defending Super Bowl champions will have their work cut out for them. Chris Godwin is done for the season and Antonio Brown quit in a bizarre display on Sunday. Tom Brady's weapons have been severely depleted. Tampa Bay is +700 to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Buffalo Bills: The Bills are +800 to win the Super Bowl, as they're expected to be the fiercest competition the Chiefs face in the AFC. Josh Allen will need to limit the turnovers in the playoffs.

Los Angeles Rams: The Rams have gone all in in the past calendar year, acquiring the likes of Matthew Stafford, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. Two of those acquisitions paid off in a big way in the closing moments of their Week 17 win. The time is now for the Rams. They are +900 to win it all.

Dark horses

Dallas Cowboys: As talented as this team is, they're just maddeningly inconsistent. When on top of their game, they are hard to beat. What are the odds of both sides of the football being on top of their games for four straight games? Dallas is 12-to-1 to win the Super Bowl.

Tennessee Titans: The Titans came close to making the Super Bowl in 2019 but fell to the Chiefs in the AFC championship game. This team has playoff experience and might get Derrick Henry back for the postseason. Most importantly, if they beat Houston in Week 18, they'll have a first round bye. The Titans are 12-to-1 to win it all.

Arizona Cardinals: It's been a weird season for the Cardinals. They were the best team in the league for most of the season, surviving a Kyler Murray injury. Then they struggled, losing three straight games. Their high potential was on display when they beat the Cowboys in Dallas this past weekend. Arizona is 18-to-1 to win it all.

New England Patriots: While they might not be as talented as some teams, the Patriots do have Bill Belichick. When he's pushing the coaching controls, his team always has a chance. New England will certainly be a popular bet at 18-to-1 to win it all.

Cincinnati Bengals: Nobody expected this from the Bengals this season. It also seems like people aren't expecting much noise from the Bengals in the playoffs. Despite winning their division, the Bengals are 20-to-1 to win the Super Bowl.

Indianapolis Colts: With a solid defense and Jonathan Taylor, it certainly feels like the Colts are built for the playoffs. However, will Carson Wentz be able to make a play if the Colts need one? Debatable. Indianapolis still hasn't clinched a spot, but they will if they beat the Jaguars in Week 18. The Colts are 20-to-1 to win it all.

Long shots

Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers need to beat the Raiders in Week 18 in order to make the playoffs, which is certainly suppressing their odds a bit. Should the Chargers get in, a team with Justin Herbert might be dangerous. However, oddsmakers aren't exactly buying it. Los Angeles is 40-to-1 to win the Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers: San Francisco needs to beat the Rams in order to clinch a playoff spot. They can also get in if the Falcons beat the Saints. It won't be easy to make the playoffs, but if the 49ers do make it, they will certainly get love based on the fact they made the Super Bowl two seasons ago. The 49ers are 40-to-1 to win it all.

Philadelphia Eagles: Despite the fact that they've already clinched a playoff spot, the Eagles have worse odds than three teams who haven't even clinched a spot yet. That's pretty telling. The Eagles will be significant underdogs in any playoff game they play. Making the playoffs is an accomplishment in itself for the Eagles. Philadelphia sits at 66-to-1 to win the Super Bowl.

Say a prayer

New Orleans Saints: New Orleans needs to beat the Falcons on the road and then they need the 49ers to lose to the Rams. That's just to get into the playoffs. Then, they need Taysom Hill to go on the road and win three games against the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Matt Stafford, Kyler Murray and Dak Prescott just to make it to the Super Bowl. Then, they need to win that game. Unsurprisingly, the Saints are 100-to-1 to win the Super Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders: It's win and you're in for the Raiders in Week 18, but they're underdogs against the Chargers at home. Not expected to even make the playoffs, the Raiders are 150-to-1 to win it all.

Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens need to beat the Steelers and then they need the Colts to lose to the Jaguars just to get into the playoffs. They likely won't even make the playoffs, and their Super Bowl odds reflect that. Baltimore sits at 250-to-1 to win the Super Bowl.

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers need to win their last two games and they also would need the Colts to lose. Pittsburgh is 300-to-1 to win it all.