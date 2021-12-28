NFL betting: Chiefs now have the lowest Super Bowl odds of the 2021 season

The Chiefs are now the biggest Super Bowl favorite of the season.

Kansas City won its eighth consecutive game on Sunday in a 36-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The victory clinched the AFC West and pushed the Chiefs to 11-4 on the season and a game ahead of the Tennessee Titans for the No. 1 seed in the AFC with two weeks to go.

Sunday’s win also dropped KC to +400 to win the Super Bowl at BetMGM. The Chiefs were at +475 before Week 16 and tied with the Packers for the best odds of winning the Super Bowl. Now, Kansas City has the lowest odds to win the title of any team so far this season.

The Chiefs’ +400 odds are slightly lower than where Tampa Bay was after Week 14. The Bucs were at +425 to win the Super Bowl following a 33-27 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills at home. But Tampa’s odds moved up to +550 after getting shut out by the New Orleans Saints the following week. The Bucs currently sit at +600 after beating the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The Packers remain the No. 2 favorite to win the Super Bowl as they have the edge for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Green Bay is at +450 to win the Super Bowl currently.

The Bills have re-emerged as the No. 2 favorite in the AFC after beating the New England Patriots to take over first place in the AFC East. The Bills are at +850 to win the Super Bowl and are the No. 4 favorite. The No. 5 favorite for the Super Bowl is the Los Angeles Rams at +900.

The Titans have a tiebreaker edge over the Chiefs for the No. 1 seed and can get the top seed by beating the surging Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans in the final two weeks of the season and a Chiefs loss to either the Cincinnati Bengals or Denver Broncos. That potential for the top seed isn’t doing much for Tennessee’s Super Bowl chances, however. Tennessee is at +2000 to win the Super Bowl and behind the Indianapolis Colts (+1800) and New England Patriots (+1800).