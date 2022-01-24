NFL betting: Chiefs open as significant favorites over the Bengals in AFC championship game

Oddsmakers aren’t putting much stock in the Bengals’ regular-season win over the Chiefs.

Kansas City is a 7.5-point favorite over Cincinnati in the AFC championship game despite the Bengals’ 34-31 win in Week 17. The Chiefs are hosting the AFC title game for a record fourth consecutive season after defeating the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in an overtime thriller that will go down as one of the best playoff games in NFL history.

The Bengals advanced to the AFC championship game with a 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans thanks to Evan McPherson’s 52-yard field goal as time expired Saturday. The game-winning field goal was set up by an interception of Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill with 20 seconds left.

Cincinnati beat Kansas City on Jan. 2 with 17 points in the second half after the Chiefs had a 28-17 halftime lead. McPherson provided the winning points in that game as time expired thanks to a 15-play, 74-yard drive that took the final 6:01 off the clock with a bizarre sequence at the goal line where the Chiefs defense held the Bengals but also gave the Bengals second chances with penalties.

The total is 53.5 for the game. That's what the total opened at for the Chiefs' win over the Bills before it moved up to 54.5 before kickoff.

The conference title game is Cincinnati’s first since January of 1989. The Bengals had lost seven consecutive wild-card games and eight consecutive playoff games overall since losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl 33 years ago. If the Bengals and 49ers win Sunday, we’ll get a rematch of that game.

If the Chiefs win, Kansas City will follow the Patriots with three consecutive Super Bowl appearances. The Patriots went to a third straight Super Bowl after beating the Chiefs in overtime in the AFC championship game in January of 2019.