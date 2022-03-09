NFL betting: Carson Wentz trade has literally zero impact on the betting market

On Tuesday, we saw two major moves shake up the NFL. Aaron Rodgers decided to stay with the Green Bay Packers. A few hours later, the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The impact of those two moves was immediately seen in the betting market. The Packers' odds changed, as did the odds of the Broncos and the Seahawks. Russell Wilson immediately became one of the MVP favorites.

That shouldn't be too much of a surprise, as starting quarterback moves are the most influential moves of them all. However, what does it say when you acquire a brand new starting quarterback and the betting odds don't budge? That is exactly what happened when the Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz on Wednesday.

Market doesn't care about Wentz trade

On Wednesday morning, the Washington Commanders were 50-to-1 to win the Super Bowl. Washington was 22-to-1 to win the NFC and +450 to win the NFC East.

At the same time, the Indianapolis Colts were 25-to-1 to win the Super Bowl. Indianapolis was 14-to-1 to win the AFC and +140 to win the AFC South.

There was no change in the NFL futures betting market for Washington despite trading for Carson Wentz. (Icon Sportswire)

Then on Wednesday afternoon, the Colts traded their starting quarterback to the Commanders for a package that basically boiled down to two third round draft picks. Yet, the betting odds did not change for either team. Washington, with a new starting quarterback in Wentz, is still 50-to-1 to win the Super Bowl. Indianapolis, now with no legitimate quarterback option on their roster, is still 25-to-1 to win it all.

The verdict? Carson Wentz does absolutely nothing to move the needle for the Commanders. Despite now being without a quarterback, Indianapolis isn't that much worse off than they were yesterday.

Both teams now find themselves in quarterback hell

There's no worse place to be in the NFL than "quarterback hell."

The Indianapolis Colts entered this realm when Andrew Luck retired out of nowhere in 2019. They've gone through Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz in the last three years. Washington has endured similar pain since making the decision not to pay Kirk Cousins in 2017. Alex Smith, Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke have all tried and failed.

Both teams will hope to figure out the position, somehow, someway. However, in a very clear way, the betting market shows that trading for Carson Wentz does not equate to "figuring it out."