NFL betting: Cardinals flying high in Week 8 ATS rankings

Four of the five teams favored by seven or more points covered in Week 7 as sportsbooks took another beating. The Packers and Cardinals keep rewarding bettors, sporting a combined record of 12-2 against the spread this season. They'll meet Thursday night in Arizona, where the Cardinals are 6.5-point favorites.

Here's an ATS rankings breakdown for all 32 teams heading into Week 8:

1. Dallas Cowboys 6-0 against the spread (have covered by +52.5 points)

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard will face a Vikings defense giving up the fourth-most yards per carry. Get ready to see a lot of "hungry Zeke" gifs on your timeline.

Week 8: (-2.5) at Minnesota Vikings

Offenses are scoring just 12 points per game against Arizona over the last five weeks.

Week 8: (-6.5) vs. Green Bay Packers

The Packers could be without their top two receivers on Thursday night after Davante Adams and Allen Lazard were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Week 8: (+6.5) at Arizona Cardinals

Jonathan Taylor has 551 total yards over his last four games. Michael Pittman Jr. is starting to break out.

Week 8: (+1) vs. Tennessee Titans

They held the Chiefs to three points a week after beating the Bills.

Week 8: (-1) at Indianapolis Colts

Buffalo's next three games are against the Dolphins, Jags and Jets. If you want a Josh Allen MVP ticket, you should grab it now.

Week 8: (-13.5) vs. Miami Dolphins

The Chargers are the odds-on favorites to win the AFC West. Can new head coach Brandon Staley fade the bad luck that's plagued this franchise for years?

Week 8: (-5.5) vs. New England Patriots

The Bengals are legit. All five of their touchdowns against the Ravens originated from outside of the red zone.

Week 8: (-10) at New York Jets

We're nearly halfway through the season with the Raiders holding a two-game lead over the Chiefs. They've won and covered both of their games under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

Week 8: BYE

Matthew Stafford is exactly what this offense needed. Cooper Kupp leads the league in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Week 8: (-14.5) at Houston Texans

Geno Smith has covered the spread in seven straight games.

Week 8: (-3.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

D'Ernest Johnson picked up where Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt left off and became the poster boy for "Running backs don't matter."

Week 8: (-3.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are 6.5-point favorites against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. (Steve Roberts/USA TODAY Sports)

New Orleans wide receivers accounted for just 19% of the Saints' receiving yards in Monday night's game.

Week 8: (+5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Vikings' three games before their bye: scored seven points at home against the Browns, needed a last-second field goal to beat the Lions in Minnesota, beat the Panthers in overtime.

Week 8: (+2.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys

Kyle Pitts is going to look good in a gold jacket.

Week 8: (-3) vs. Carolina Panthers

The Bucs have covered all three of their double-digit spreads this season.

Week 8: (-5) at New Orleans Saints

Damien Harris has rushed for more than 100 yards in his last two games and will face the Chargers' league-worst rushing defense.

Week 8: (+5.5) at Los Angeles Chargers

They're favored for the first time this season. No thanks!

Week 8: (-3) at Detroit Lions

With their bye, the Ravens will get to take an additional week off.

Week 8: BYE

Another contestant in the extremely complicated Deshaun Watson sweepstakes.

Week 8: (+3) at Atlanta Falcons

They haven't won or covered since Week 3. Jerry Jeudy may be back this week.

Week 8: (-3) vs. Washington Football Team

I'd love to see what Dan Campbell could do with a good roster.

Week 8: (+3) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

If they can go into Arrowhead and pull off an upset, they'll have the same record as the Chiefs.

Week 8: (+10) at Kansas City Chiefs

Tyrod Taylor owned the highest QBR and his 1-0 Texans were leading the Browns when he strained his hamstring in Week 2. He may be back under center this week.

Week 8: (+14.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams

Rookie Justin Fields is averaging 149.2 passing yards in his five starts.

Week 8: (+3.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Steelers rank in the bottom five in rushing yards per carry and passing yards per attempt. They'll be facing the second-best rushing defense this week.

Week 8: (+3.5) at Cleveland Browns

Kyle Shanahan is 31-39 as the Niners' head coach.

Week 8: (-3.5) at Chicago Bears

Trevor Lawrence has been progressing and the Jags have a winnable game on the road coming off a bye.

Week 8: (+3.5) at Seattle Seahawks

That dynasty was shorter than Danny DeVito.

Week 8: (-10) vs. New York Giants

If the Dolphins are so smart, why did they use a top-five draft pick on a quarterback just to throw 20 screens per game?

Week 8: (+13.5) at Buffalo Bills

Don't worry, Jets fans — help is on the way and his name is Joe Flacco.

Week 8: (+10) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Washington made four trips to the red zone against Green Bay and got three points out of it.

Week 8: (+3) at Denver Broncos

Stats provided by teamrankings.com and Pro Football Reference.