NFL betting: Cardinals flying high in Week 8 ATS rankings
Four of the five teams favored by seven or more points covered in Week 7 as sportsbooks took another beating. The Packers and Cardinals keep rewarding bettors, sporting a combined record of 12-2 against the spread this season. They'll meet Thursday night in Arizona, where the Cardinals are 6.5-point favorites.
Here's an ATS rankings breakdown for all 32 teams heading into Week 8:
1. Dallas Cowboys 6-0 against the spread (have covered by +52.5 points)
Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard will face a Vikings defense giving up the fourth-most yards per carry. Get ready to see a lot of "hungry Zeke" gifs on your timeline.
Week 8: (-2.5) at Minnesota Vikings
2. Arizona Cardinals 6-1 (+84)
Offenses are scoring just 12 points per game against Arizona over the last five weeks.
Week 8: (-6.5) vs. Green Bay Packers
3. Green Bay Packers 6-1 (-11)
The Packers could be without their top two receivers on Thursday night after Davante Adams and Allen Lazard were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Week 8: (+6.5) at Arizona Cardinals
4. Indianapolis Colts 5-2 (+34.5)
Jonathan Taylor has 551 total yards over his last four games. Michael Pittman Jr. is starting to break out.
Week 8: (+1) vs. Tennessee Titans
5. Tennessee Titans 5-2 (+27.5)
They held the Chiefs to three points a week after beating the Bills.
Week 8: (-1) at Indianapolis Colts
6. Buffalo Bills 4-2 (+63)
Buffalo's next three games are against the Dolphins, Jags and Jets. If you want a Josh Allen MVP ticket, you should grab it now.
Week 8: (-13.5) vs. Miami Dolphins
7. Los Angeles Chargers 4-2 (+1)
The Chargers are the odds-on favorites to win the AFC West. Can new head coach Brandon Staley fade the bad luck that's plagued this franchise for years?
Week 8: (-5.5) vs. New England Patriots
8. Cincinnati Bengals 4-3 (+67)
The Bengals are legit. All five of their touchdowns against the Ravens originated from outside of the red zone.
Week 8: (-10) at New York Jets
9. Las Vegas Raiders 4-3 (+19.5)
We're nearly halfway through the season with the Raiders holding a two-game lead over the Chiefs. They've won and covered both of their games under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.
Week 8: BYE
10. Los Angeles Rams 4-3 (+18.5)
Matthew Stafford is exactly what this offense needed. Cooper Kupp leads the league in receptions, yards and touchdowns.
Week 8: (-14.5) at Houston Texans
11. Seattle Seahawks 4-3 (-6.5)
Geno Smith has covered the spread in seven straight games.
Week 8: (-3.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
12. Cleveland Browns 4-3 (-9.5)
D'Ernest Johnson picked up where Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt left off and became the poster boy for "Running backs don't matter."
Week 8: (-3.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
13. New Orleans Saints 3-3 (+26.5)
New Orleans wide receivers accounted for just 19% of the Saints' receiving yards in Monday night's game.
Week 8: (+5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14. Minnesota Vikings 3-3 (+1.5)
The Vikings' three games before their bye: scored seven points at home against the Browns, needed a last-second field goal to beat the Lions in Minnesota, beat the Panthers in overtime.
Week 8: (+2.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys
15. Atlanta Falcons 3-3 (-32)
Kyle Pitts is going to look good in a gold jacket.
Week 8: (-3) vs. Carolina Panthers
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-4 (+27)
The Bucs have covered all three of their double-digit spreads this season.
Week 8: (-5) at New Orleans Saints
17. New England Patriots 3-4 (+22.5)
Damien Harris has rushed for more than 100 yards in his last two games and will face the Chargers' league-worst rushing defense.
Week 8: (+5.5) at Los Angeles Chargers
18. Philadelphia Eagles 3-4 (+2)
They're favored for the first time this season. No thanks!
Week 8: (-3) at Detroit Lions
19. Baltimore Ravens 3-4 (-0.5)
With their bye, the Ravens will get to take an additional week off.
Week 8: BYE
20. Carolina Panthers 3-4 (-7.5)
Another contestant in the extremely complicated Deshaun Watson sweepstakes.
Week 8: (+3) at Atlanta Falcons
21. Denver Broncos 3-4 (-11.5)
They haven't won or covered since Week 3. Jerry Jeudy may be back this week.
Week 8: (-3) vs. Washington Football Team
22. Detroit Lions 3-4 (-12.5)
I'd love to see what Dan Campbell could do with a good roster.
Week 8: (+3) vs. Philadelphia Eagles
23. New York Giants 3-4 (-13.5)
If they can go into Arrowhead and pull off an upset, they'll have the same record as the Chiefs.
Week 8: (+10) at Kansas City Chiefs
24. Houston Texans 3-4 (-24)
Tyrod Taylor owned the highest QBR and his 1-0 Texans were leading the Browns when he strained his hamstring in Week 2. He may be back under center this week.
Week 8: (+14.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams
25. Chicago Bears 3-4 (-27)
Rookie Justin Fields is averaging 149.2 passing yards in his five starts.
Week 8: (+3.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers
26. Pittsburgh Steelers 2-4 (-15)
The Steelers rank in the bottom five in rushing yards per carry and passing yards per attempt. They'll be facing the second-best rushing defense this week.
Week 8: (+3.5) at Cleveland Browns
27. San Francisco 49ers 2-4 (-28.5)
Kyle Shanahan is 31-39 as the Niners' head coach.
Week 8: (-3.5) at Chicago Bears
28. Jacksonville Jaguars 2-4 (-31)
Trevor Lawrence has been progressing and the Jags have a winnable game on the road coming off a bye.
Week 8: (+3.5) at Seattle Seahawks
29. Kansas City Chiefs 2-5 (-50.5)
That dynasty was shorter than Danny DeVito.
Week 8: (-10) vs. New York Giants
30. Miami Dolphins 2-5 (-62)
If the Dolphins are so smart, why did they use a top-five draft pick on a quarterback just to throw 20 screens per game?
Week 8: (+13.5) at Buffalo Bills
31. New York Jets 1-5 (-59.5)
Don't worry, Jets fans — help is on the way and his name is Joe Flacco.
Week 8: (+10) vs. Cincinnati Bengals
32. Washington Football Team 1-6 (-45.5)
Washington made four trips to the red zone against Green Bay and got three points out of it.
Week 8: (+3) at Denver Broncos
Stats provided by teamrankings.com and Pro Football Reference.