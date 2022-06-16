NFL betting: Buffalo Bills are the favorites to lead NFL in points in 2022

As mandatory minicamps wrap up across the NFL this week, we prepare to enter the quietest part of the NFL calendar. However, after a brief pause that lasts a little over a month, training camps will begin and from there, it's game on. We're under two months away from preseason football, fantasy football preparation and much deeper dives into the betting market for the upcoming season.

While football might not be in the air just yet, there's already plenty of betting markets posted at BetMGM for the upcoming season. You can bet on teams to win the Super Bowl or their conference and division in the futures market. You can bet the over or under on teams' win totals and whether or not they'll make the playoffs. You can bet on end of season awards, and you can even bet on the Week 1 games already. Today, we're taking a look at an interesting market available at BetMGM. Which team will score the most points during the regular season, and which team will score the fewest?

Buffalo Bills favored to lead league in points

Last regular season, the Buffalo Bills scored a total of 483 points, for an average of 28.4 points per game. This ranked third in the NFL, but in 2022, they're the favorites to lead the league in scoring. Buffalo is currently +600 to score the most points of any NFL team this season.

The Bills are the hot team in the betting market to open the preseason. Buffalo is the current favorite to win the Super Bowl at +650, and Josh Allen is the betting favorite to win the MVP at +700. Allen continues to develop into one of the league's best quarterbacks, so it wouldn't be a stretch to see him take another step forward and for the Bills to have the highest scoring offense in the league.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have the best odds to lead the NFL in points in 2022. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Last year's highest scoring team might come as a bit of a surprise, as it was the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas scored 530 points and were the only NFL team to average over 31 points per game. This year, the Cowboys are 12-to-1 to repeat that feat, tied for the fifth best odds with the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

It'll be tough for Dallas to repeat that accomplishment, as Amari Cooper was traded to Cleveland and Michael Gallup will likely miss the first few months of the season due to rehab of his torn ACL. Ceedee Lamb will be expected to take a huge step forward for the Cowboys.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers are tied for the second best odds to lead the league in scoring at +800.

Kansas City finished fourth in scoring last season, despite the weird middle part of the season where Patrick Mahomes trying to figure out a Cover 2 defense looked like me trying to figure out calculus in college. Of course, Kansas City also lost their most dynamic weapon over the offseason in Tyreek Hill.

The Buccaneers finished second in scoring last season, and at this point, we should all have learned not to doubt Tom Brady. However, he will be 45 years old by the season opener and already flirted with retirement. He'll also be without Chris Godwin for a large part of the first half of the season, as he too recovers from an ACL injury.

The Chargers finished fifth in scoring last season, and Justin Herbert continues to improve and develop into one of the league's best quarterbacks. At +800, I don't mind the Chargers here as their offense certainly has explosive potential.

Bears, Texans favored to score the fewest points

Now that we've taken a look at which teams oddsmakers expect to have good offenses, we need to take a look at the other side of the spectrum.

Heading into the season, the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans are co-favorites to score the fewest points in 2022. Both teams share a lot of similarities. They enter the year with second-year quarterbacks who flashed, but still have plenty of question marks surrounding them. They also have a dearth of weapons to surround these quarterbacks with. Both teams also hired defensive minded head coaches this past offseason.

Houston scored the third-fewest points last year, averaging 16.5 points per game. Davis Mills was surprisingly competent, but not a lot of people believe there's much to the third-round pick's game. Brandin Cooks is a solid No. 1 receiver, but beyond him, the Texans will be relying on a lot of youngsters like John Metchie, Nico Collins and Brevin Jordan to make plays and catch passes. They picked up Marlon Mack, who will compete for carries with Rex Burkhead and rookie Dameon Pierce. Houston is +550 to score the fewest points in football.

Chicago scored 18.3 points per game in 2021, the sixth-lowest mark in the league. This offseason, they didn't do much to surround Justin Fields with playmakers. Darnell Mooney is a promising receiver, but it's hard to consider him a No. 1 receiver in this league. Behind him, the Bears will be relying on Byron Pringle and 25-year old rookie Velus Jones. David Montgomery is a solid running back and Cole Kmet has potential at tight end, but the weapons are certainly lacking and there's certainly questions at the quarterback position. The Bears are also +550 to score the fewest points in the league.

Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars had the lowest scoring team in the NFL, but oddsmakers don't expect that to happen again. The Jaguars are 30-to-1 to score the fewest points in the league. Those are the same odds as the Miami Dolphins, and 13 teams have worse odds including teams like the Browns, Saints and Patriots. That seems like a little too much respect for Jacksonville, but Urban Meyer is gone and a second-year leap from Trevor Lawrence seems very likely.