NFL betting: Bruce Arians' retirement has no effect on Buccaneers' Super Bowl odds

Tom Brady’s presence affects Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl odds way more than Bruce Arians’ does.

The Buccaneers coach announced his sudden retirement on Wednesday night and will be replaced by defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Arians had been the Bucs’ coach for three seasons and Tampa Bay went 26-9 over the last two seasons with Brady as the team’s quarterback.

Oddsmakers at BetMGM are still expecting great things for the Bucs in 2022. And that’s not a surprise at all. Tampa Bay is still the No. 2 favorite to win the Super Bowl at +750. The only team ahead of the Bucs is the Buffalo Bills at +650.

While there may be a bit of a transition with Bowles in charge of the whole team, it’s clearly not enough to sway oddsmakers into lengthening the Bucs’ odds. After all, Tampa Bay is in one of the weakest divisions in the NFL. The New Orleans Saints are dealing with cap issues, the Atlanta Falcons traded away Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts and are in a clear rebuild and the Carolina Panthers are hoping that Sam Darnold can be the answer at QB.

Bruce Arians' Buccaneers lost just nine regular-season games over the past two seasons with Tom Brady at QB. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Bucs are a staggering -300 to win the division and +12500 to finish last. Tampa Bay is also -10000 to finish in the top two of the South. Yeah, it’s a safe bet.

When Brady came back, the Bucs moved from +2500 to win the Super Bowl to +850. Tampa’s odds are now slightly better as the Chiefs have faded back to +900 with the trade of Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Here’s your latest look at the Super Bowl favorites. These odds are likely to change over the next month or so based on the 2022 NFL draft and any trades associated with it.

Super Bowl favorites as of March 31