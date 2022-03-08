NFL betting: Broncos become a favorite to win Super Bowl after Russell Wilson trade

The Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl odds took a hit after Aaron Rodgers re-signed with Green Bay on Tuesday. That hit didn’t last very long.

The Broncos are now the No. 3 favorite to win Super Bowl LVII at BetMGM after acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos’ odds are now at +1200 to win the title and tied for the fifth best odds with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Only the Buffalo Bills (+750), Kansas City Chiefs (+750), Green Bay Packers (+1000) and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (+1100) have better odds than the Broncos do with Wilson despite a trade package that includes multiple first-round picks.

Denver is also now +650 to win the AFC behind only the Bills and Chiefs at +400 each.

The AFC West market also got a little closer, though the Chiefs are still one of the biggest division favorites entering the 2022 season. Kansas City is -120 to win the AFC West while the Broncos are comfortably the No. 2 favorite at +275 ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers at +400.

Wilson’s arrival makes for an incredibly stacked AFC West with the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert in the division. It’s safe to say that NFL fans are going to see a lot of AFC West divisional games on national television this fall.

Broncos had dropped to +2500

Denver opened the day at +1600 to win the Super Bowl along with the Green Bay Packers. But once news broke that Rodgers was staying in Green Bay and not getting traded to a team like the Broncos, the Packers’ odds improved to +1000 and Denver’s plummeted to +2500.

Bettors who had the Broncos at +1600 were probably feeling pretty dejected after the Rodgers news. But that dejection didn’t last very long.

Wilson, 33, has made the Pro Bowl in nine of his 10 seasons in the NFL. He even made it after the 2021 season despite missing three games with a finger injury. Wilson was clearly not himself after he returned from that injury and posted the lowest yardage total of his career (3,113) and threw for fewer touchdowns (25) than he had in any season dating back to 2016.

The Broncos are clearly betting on Wilson to be fully recovered from that injury and will likely pay him accordingly after the 2022 season. Wilson had never missed a start until he was injured in 2021.