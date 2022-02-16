NFL betting: Bills, Chiefs and Bengals are the clear top contenders to win the AFC

There’s a clear top three in the AFC according to oddsmakers.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs opened as the co-favorites to win Super Bowl LVII at BetMGM on Sunday night. And, unsurprisingly, they’re also the co-favorites to win the AFC. The Chiefs and Bills are at +400 to win the conference after opening at +750 to win the Super Bowl.

The defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals opened at +1200 to win the Super Bowl after losing to the Rams on Sunday. The Bengals aren’t too far behind the Bills and Chiefs in the odds to win the AFC at +650.

All three teams have played in an AFC title game over the past two seasons. The Chiefs have hosted the last four AFC championship games while the Bills were in the AFC title game against Kansas City after the 2020 season before losing that divisional thriller to the Chiefs in 2021.

Where is everyone else?

Those teams’ recent success and their young superstar quarterbacks separate them from everyone else on the board too. The No. 4 favorites in the AFC are the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos. Both teams are at +1100 to win the conference and are better value plays to win the AFC than they are the Super Bowl. Denver — as the possibility of an Aaron Rodgers trade looms until we know he’ll definitely be back in Green Bay in 2022 — opened at +1800 to win the Super Bowl while Baltimore opened at +2000.

If you’re bullish on the possibility of Rodgers heading to Denver after the Broncos hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, then you should strike now to take advantage of the team’s AFC odds. Denver has the best return on conference championship odds compared to Super Bowl odds among the top-15 Super Bowl favorites.

The Colts and Chargers are also good value to win the AFC compared to their Super Bowl odds. Both teams are at +2500 to win the Super Bowl and +1400 to win the AFC. The Chargers have nearly $70 million in cap space with Justin Herbert still on his rookie contract while the Colts have a solid roster with a weakness at quarterback. Will that weakness be addressed with a change from Carson Wentz in 2022?

Story continues

The Tennessee Titans are just ahead of both of those teams at +1200. The Titans had the best record in the AFC in 2021 but lost at home to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round. The Titans haven’t won a playoff game at home since the 2002 season; the team made the AFC title game during the 2019 season thanks to road wins at New England and Baltimore.

The Patriots are also at +1400 with the Colts and Chargers and just ahead of the Browns at +1600. Each AFC division has at least two teams at +1400 or better to win the conference and the West and North look like the strongest divisions according to oddsmakers. The Raiders and Steelers — the No. 4 teams on the board in their respective divisions — are at +2800 to win the conference.

Here’s a look at the AFC title odds for each of the teams in the conference.

AFC title odds

Bills (+400)

Chiefs (+400)

Bengals (+650)

Ravens (+1100)

Broncos (+1100)

Titans (+1200)

Colts (+1400)

Chargers (+1400)

Patriots (+1400)

Browns (+1600)

Dolphins (+2200)

Raiders (+2800)

Steelers (+2800)

Jaguars (+5000)

Texans (+8000)

Jets (+8000)