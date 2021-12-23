NFL betting: Bettors siding with road favorite 49ers vs. Titans on 'Thursday Night Football'

This week’s "Thursday Night Football" game is a matchup between two likely playoff teams and the road team is attracting plenty of action at BetMGM.

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-point favorites in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans. The 49ers, winners of five of their last six games, have received 56% of the bets and 67% of the money at BetMGM. The spread opened at 49ers -3.5 but has since ticked down a half-point.

The 49ers, who are 8-6 overall and currently occupy the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, are 7-7 against the spread this season. They are 6-6 as a favorite, but 4-2 ATS as a road favorite.

The Titans, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four. In their most recent outing, they fell 19-13 on the road to the Pittsburgh Steelers and turned the ball over four times in the process.

The Titans are currently 9-5 and in first place in the AFC South. They are 8-6 against the spread but have failed to cover the number in four of their last five outings. The Titans have been strong as an underdog, however. They are 5-2 ATS as a dog overall, including 2-0 at home.

Back in October, the Titans beat the Buffalo Bills, 34-31, as 6-point underdogs and then followed that up a week later with a 27-3 win over the Kansas City Chiefs as 4-point underdogs.

The total in this game is sitting at 44.5 and most bettors are going with the over. According to BetMGM, 77% of the bets and 90% of the money are on the over.

Both teams are 7-7 to the total this season. The over is 7-5 when the 49ers are the favorites, but 3-3 as a road favorite. On the Tennessee side, the under is 5-2 in Titans home games.