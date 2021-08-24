NFL betting: Bettors really like the Cowboys to miss the playoffs

Do you think the Dallas Cowboys will make the playoffs? If you do, you’re in the minority.

Nearly 80% of bettors at BetMGM believe Dallas will miss the playoffs. The Cowboys are at +105 to miss out on the postseason for a second consecutive year and are at -125 to make the playoffs. Because of their popularity, the Cowboys always have inflated odds. But bettors could may be seeing some value there with the potential for Dak Prescott's preseason shoulder injury to linger throughout the season.

Conversely, bettors really like the Colts and the Lions to make the playoffs, though in the case of the latter, that simply could be because of the odds. Indianapolis is +100 to miss the playoffs and -120 to make the playoffs. Just 6.2% of the handle — the total money wagered — is on Indianapolis to miss the postseason while just under 73% of bets and over 93% of money is on the Colts to make the playoffs.

With Dallas such a popular bet to miss the playoffs, the main beneficiary in the NFC East appears to be Washington. The defending NFC East champions are +145 to go back to the playoffs and 93.8% of bets are on the Washington Football Team to make the postseason again.

Detroit and Kansas City's big odds

No one likes the Lions to miss out because Detroit is -1100 to fail to reach the postseason under new coach Dan Campbell. The Lions are at +700 to make the playoffs, and that’s a tempting bet.

The same goes for the Chiefs to miss the playoffs. Kansas City is at +650 to miss the playoffs and -1000 to make the playoffs. Those are the lowest postseason odds of any team. Big money bettors are preferring to take the chance; while 60% of wagers are on the Chiefs to miss the postseason, 83.3% of the money is on the Chiefs to be done after the regular season.

Splits on New Orleans and Arizona

The sharps are also bullish on New Orleans finding a way to make the playoffs in the first year of the post-Drew Brees era. While 75% of bets are on New Orleans to miss (-130), 57.1% of the money is on the Saints to make the playoffs (+110).

Another big split between wagers and handle involves Arizona. While 14.3% of tickets are on Arizona to miss the playoffs (-200), 44% of the handle is on the Cardinals to miss. The 85.7% of bets on the Cardinals to make the postseason (+165) make up just 56% of the money.

