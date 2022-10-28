NFL betting: Bettors overwhelmingly like the 49ers to beat the Rams again

Bettors don’t have much faith in the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The 3-3 Rams are 1.5-point underdogs at home against the 3-4 San Francisco 49ers. The line has moved a half-point in LA’s favor despite 78% of bets and 83% of the handle at BetMGM on the 49ers to cover the spread. San Francisco lost by 21 in Week 7 to the Kansas City Chiefs while the Rams were off.

The game is already the second meeting of the season between the teams. The 49ers won 24-9 in Week 4 as the Rams’ offensive line struggled. The Rams rushed for 57 yards and lost 54 yards via seven sacks of Matthew Stafford.

The winner of Sunday’s game will have a huge advantage in the NFC West race. The Seattle Seahawks are currently the division leaders at 4-3 while the 49ers are the favorites to win the division at +130. The Rams are at +165 and the Seahawks are at +500. The Arizona Cardinals are the division underdog at +800.

The 49ers beat the Rams 24-9 in Week 4. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The 49ers are getting the biggest share of bets of any team ahead of Week 8. Only three other teams are getting more than 70% of the money against the spread.

The Arizona Cardinals (+3.5) are getting 77% of the money at the Minnesota Vikings while the Tennessee Titans (-2.5) are getting 77% of the money at the Houston Texans. The Las Vegas Raiders are also significantly backed by bettors against the New Orleans Saints. The Raiders are getting 75% of the money though they’re now 1-point favorites after opening as 2-point favorites.

Bettors like the under in Detroit and Cleveland

Over 80% of the money is on the under in both the Dolphins’ trip to the Lions and the Bengals’ visit to the Browns. The total has gone from 50.5 to 51.5 in Detroit as 47% of bets and 83% of the money is on the under. The same bets to money disparity exists in Cleveland as well, though the total has dropped. The total has gone from 47 to 45 as 55% of bets and 81% of the money is on the under.

There are just five games where the over is getting more money than the under. The biggest percentage of money on the over is in London on Sunday morning. The total has stayed at 39.5 as 35% of bets and 70% of the handle is on the over in the Broncos’ game vs. the Jaguars.