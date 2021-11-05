NFL betting: Bettors like Arizona as an underdog despite Kyler Murray missing practice

Lots of bettors are hoping that Kyler Murray starts for the Cardinals on Sunday.

Murray has missed practice this week after suffering an ankle injury in the team’s loss to the Packers in Week 8. While there’s nothing that says Murray is certain to miss Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers — coach Kliff Kingsbury has said Murray could play without practicing — his uncertain status means that Arizona is a 1.5-point underdog on the road.

The line has made Cardinals-49ers the most-bet game at BetMGM. The Cardinals are getting 59% of bets and 60% of the money while 66% of bets and 90% of money is on the over as the total sits at 45. The total opened at 47 before dropping two points.

Sharps are most bullish this weekend on two road favorites. The Los Angeles Chargers are favored by 1.5 points at the Philadelphia Eagles and are getting 64% of bets and 90% of the handle. The Chargers are getting the most handle of any team in Week 9.

The New England Patriots are favored by three at the Carolina Panthers. The Patriots are getting 63% of bets on the point spread and those bets make up 87% of the handle. Sharps really, really, really like the under in that game too. The total is the second-lowest of the weekend at 41 and 93% of the money on the total is on the under. That cash is coming from just 57% of bets.

How do people view Packers at Chiefs?

The Packers are getting two-thirds of the money against the Chiefs with Aaron Rodgers out. The Chiefs are favored by seven points in Rodgers’ COVID-19 absence and bettors are still understandably wary of the Chiefs’ ability to cover. Kansas City has covered just twice all season and both of those games were on the road against NFC East opponents.

The sharp money is on the over too. The total dropped from 55 to 48 after news broke that Jordan Love would start in Rodgers’ place. Just over 55% of wagers on the total are on the over while those bets make up 85% of the handle.

A low-scoring weekend?

There are just two totals at 50 or over ahead of Week 9 and those two numbers are getting most of their action on the under. The total in Chargers vs. Eagles is at 50 and 82% of the handle is on the under despite the bets on the total being split 50/50. The highest over/under of the weekend (53) is the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Rams. Sixty percent of the money on the total is on the under.