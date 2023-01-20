NFL betting: Bettors heavily backing the Bengals as 5.5-point underdogs to the BIlls

Bettors like the Cincinnati Bengals’ chances of covering in Buffalo on Sunday.

The Bengals are the most-bet team against the spread ahead of the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Cincinnati opened as a 3.5-point underdog to the Bills and is now a 5.5-point dog at BetMGM despite getting 64% of bets and 55% of the money bet against the spread.

The line for the Bengals and Bills has made a lot of moves too. Cincinnati became a 4.5-point underdog before the line moved to 5.5 and then back down to 4.5 on Tuesday night. The line even got back down to four points on Wednesday before moving back to 5.5 points Friday. Given all that line movement, we won’t be surprised if the line moves again before the game on Sunday. If you’re looking for a better number to bet the Bills, you may be in luck if you want to wait until closer to kickoff.

The game in Buffalo is one of three games with a reverse line trend this weekend. The spread generally tracks with the money. If a team is getting an outsized share of the handle, the spread moves to help out the other team.

But that hasn’t happened in Kansas City or San Francisco. The Chiefs opened as 9.5-point favorites over the Jaguars and are now 8.5-point favorites despite getting 65% of bets and 79% of the money against the spread. The Cowboys are now 4-point underdogs to the 49ers after opening at 4.5 and are getting just 31% of bets and 38% of the money. Perhaps oddsmakers want to prevent a rush of bets on the Cowboys. Dallas is typically one of the most heavily-bet teams.

The Giants are getting over 75% of the handle against the Eagles on Saturday night despite the line staying at 7.5. It’d reason the spread would drop to seven or so given all the bets on the Giants, but it’s held fast as bettors are convinced the Giants can cover.

Two totals go up, two totals go down

The most overwhelming split on the point total is in Philadelphia where 73% of bets and 91% of the money is on the over to hit. The total for the game opened at 46.5 and is now at 48.

The number has also moved up 1.5 points in KC to 53 as 52% of bets and 51% of the money is now on the under. There’s a chance for some snow during the game on Saturday afternoon, though it’s not supposed to amount to much at Arrowhead Stadium.

The total has gone down a full point in Buffalo as bettors are really liking the over. Nearly 80% of bets and over 70% of the money is on the over as snow is forecast to hit Sunday afternoon during the 3 p.m. ET game.

The game with the least movement on the total so far has been the Cowboys and 49ers. After opening at 46.5, the number currently sits at 46 with two-thirds of the bets and handle on the over.