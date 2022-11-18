NFL betting: Bettors backing the Chargers and the over on Sunday night vs. the Chiefs

The Chargers have been bet down to 5.5-point underdogs at home against the Chiefs.

Kansas City opened as a 7-point favorite against Los Angeles at BetMGM, but the line has moved 1.5 points in the Chargers’ favor as 74% of the money bet against the spread has been on Los Angeles.

The spread isn’t the only thing that’s moved significantly either. The total has gone from 49.5 to 52 as 78% of the money has been bet on the over.

Bettors have a good reason to push the total up too. The last four games between the Chiefs and Chargers have gone over 50 total points and seven of the last nine matchups between the teams have had more than 50 points.

All four of the games between Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert have been decided by a single possession too. The biggest margin of victory in the series between the two star quarterbacks is six points. The Chiefs won by six in overtime at the Chargers in December after the Chargers won by six at Arrowhead earlier in the season. The other two games — both Chiefs’ wins — have been decided by a field goal.

The Chargers are not getting the biggest share of money against the spread, however. The Broncos are 2.5-point favorites at home against the Las Vegas Raiders and are getting 83% of the money against the spread. It’s important to note that the line hasn’t budged despite Denver getting so much money.

Bettors really like six unders

Six games are getting at least 75% of the money on the under. Over 90% of the money is on under 41.5 in Denver, under 39 in the Rams’ trip to the Saints and under 38.5 in the Patriots and Jets.

The other games getting lots of money on the under are the Panthers and Ravens (41.5), the Lions and Giants (45) and Bears and Falcons (49.5).

The Chiefs and Chargers have the only total over 50 points ahead of Week 11. The game getting the biggest share of money on the over is the Eagles’ trip to Indianapolis. Over 80% of bettors like over 45 in Indy while 84% of bettors are on the Colts’ moneyline at +240 after Indianapolis beat Las Vegas in Jeff Saturday’s first game as interim coach.