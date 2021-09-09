NFL betting: Bettors backing the Bucs to cover the spread against the Cowboys

Nearly two-thirds of bettors are backing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to cover the spread against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bucs are 8.5-point favorites against the Cowboys in the first game of the 2021 NFL season on Thursday night. The line opened with Tampa Bay giving the Cowboys 6.5 points and has moved up as kickoff has gotten closer. Sixty-five percent of bettors at BetMGM have wagered on the Bucs to cover the spread while 64% of the handle — the total money wagered on the game via the point spread — is on the Bucs to cover.

Bettors like the over too; 58% of tickets are on the over while those tickets make up 75% of the handle. The total opened at 51.5 and has not budged.

Moneyline bettors are on the Cowboys, though the big money is still backing the Buccaneers. Just over half of the handle on the moneyline (53%) is on the Bucs while just 35% of moneyline tickets are on the Buccaneers to win. The lack of tickets is likely because of the Bucs’ low odds. The Cowboys are at +325 to win while Tampa Bay is a low -400 to win.

Bettors are also bullish on Mike Evans’ chances to score the first TD of the game. Evans is at +650 to score first and he’s the most-bet prop at BetMGM ahead of an Ezekiel Elliott TD (+100) and Tom Brady to get three or more passing TDs (+150).