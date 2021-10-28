NFL betting: Bettors are siding with the Cardinals over the Packers on 'Thursday Night Football'

The Cardinals are getting a lot of love from bettors ahead of Thursday night’s game against the shorthanded Packers.

Nearly 70% of the money at BetMGM is on the Cardinals to cover what’s now a 6.5-point spread over the Packers. The Cardinals opened as 3.5-point favorites and the number has grown as Packers players like Davante Adams and Allen Lazard are set to miss the game because of COVID-19 protocols. Defensive coordinator Joe Berry is unable to coach on Thursday night because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Cardinals are missing a key player too. J.J. Watt is set to miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is listed as questionable.

The sharp money is also on the under. Bets on the total are split 50/50 but 80% of the money is on the under. The total has dropped from 52.5 to 50.5 as a result of all that money on the under.

Nearly two-thirds of moneyline bets are on the Packers to win but that money makes up less than half of the handle. The Cardinals have gone from -175 to win straight up to -275.

While Hopkins is questionable, he’s a popular prop bet choice of bettors. He’s at +650 to score the first touchdown of the game and that’s the most-bet prop at BetMGM. Bettors also like the Packers to win and both teams to score 20 or more (+425), and Zach Ertz to score at any point during the game (+165).