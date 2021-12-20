NFL betting: Bets spread evenly as line continues to move in Browns-Raiders game

Because of the COVID-19 cases on the Cleveland Browns’ roster, their game with the Las Vegas Raiders was moved from Saturday to Monday night. And with the Browns’ roster in such a tenuous position, the point spread has been all over the place since it was first posted early last week.

The Browns opened as 6.5-point favorites at BetMGM but that number continued to move as more cases rolled in. By Thursday, the Raiders were 1.5-point favorites. But then the NFL moved the game to Monday and the line swung back to Browns -3 by Monday morning.

Later Monday, though, it was clear that the Browns’ top two quarterbacks — Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum — would be unable to clear the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, leaving third-stringer Nick Mullens as the starter. The Browns were able to activate starting safety John Johnson III, but Mayfield and Keenum are among a group of 22 players (including 10 starters) on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Also unavailable is head coach Kevin Stefanski.

As a result, the Raiders are 2.5-point favorites at BetMGM at the time of this writing. With so much uncertainty, the betting has been pretty even.

According to BetMGM, 53% of the bets have come in on the Raiders to cover the spread but the money is split at 50-50. The total, which opened at 43, now sits at 40.5. Most of the action is on the over — 74% of the bets and 90% of the money.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

What about the Vikings vs. Bears game?

In what was supposed to be the lone Monday Night Football game, the Chicago Bears are 6.5-point underdogs at home against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings, fighting for a potential playoff berth at 6-7, opened as 4.5-point favorites, but that number has moved two points.

According to BetMGM, most bettors are siding with Minnesota. As of Monday morning, 66% of the bets and 69% of the money were on the Vikings. The Vikings are just 2-4 against the spread as favorites this year, including 1-2 ATS as a road favorite.

The Bears, meanwhile, are 2-8 against the spread this year as underdogs, including 0-4 ATS as home dogs.

With the total, most of the action is on the over. The total opened at 42.5 but has moved to 45.5 with 70% of the bets and 85% of the money on the over. All three of the Vikings games as road favorites have gone over the total.

In Chicago’s 10 games as an underdog, the results are split evenly — five overs, five unders.