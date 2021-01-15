NFL betting: BetMGM down to sweating only two teams for its Super Bowl futures

BetMGM is ahead of the NFL in knocking out teams this season. While eight teams are still alive to win the Super Bowl in the NFL’s postseason, BetMGM has already taken care of 30 of 32 teams for its futures bets.

Betting on an NFL team to win the Super Bowl is something many bettors enjoy, whether it’s just putting a few bucks on their favorite team or identifying a longshot before the season starts. That futures market is the most visible and popular one there is.

That means the house needs to sweat out a few teams on the way to the Super Bowl. Only two remaining teams can cause a loss for BetMGM.

Two teams could cost BetMGM by winning Super Bowl

The two teams BetMGM is still worried about shouldn’t surprise anyone.

The Kansas City Chiefs won last season’s Super Bowl and have superstars on offense, most notably quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs opened at +650 to win the Super Bowl, and those odds are down to +220. In the Super Bowl futures market, 29.9% of all the money was on the Chiefs. They went 14-2 and were the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The other liability for BetMGM is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs were a buzzy offseason team after landing Tom Brady and trading for Rob Gronkowski when he decided he’d come out of retirement if he could play with Brady again. The Buccaneers went 11-5 and will play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Buccaneers’ odds opened at +1600 and are still +900. At 11.5%, the Buccaneers had the second-most money bet on them to win the Super Bowl at BetMGM.

If anyone but the Chiefs or Buccaneers win it all, BetMGM will profit on all those Super Bowl futures tickets.

BetMGM will be rooting against the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Other six teams weren’t popular among bettors

There wasn’t much faith in the other six teams to win the Super Bowl this season. Here are the percentages of money each of the other six teams took in for this season’s championship at BetMGM:

Green Bay Packers, 7.5%

Buffalo Bills, 5.9%

New Orleans Saints, 4.6%

Baltimore Ravens 3.8%

Los Angeles Rams, 2.3%

Cleveland Browns, 1.7%

There will be many more bets taken on the NFL playoffs before Super Bowl LV is decided. But with eight teams left in the postseason, it’s clear which teams the sportsbooks don’t want winning it all.

