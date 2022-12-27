NFL betting: Bengals, Buccaneers making bettors money in opposite ways

If you've been betting on the Cincinnati Bengals this NFL season, you're up a bunch of money. On the other side, if you've been betting on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you're down quite a pretty penny. Today, we're taking a look at each team's record against the spread. Which teams have been best to bettors this season, and which teams have been worth fading?

NFL against-the-spread standings

1. Cincinnati Bengals (12-3 record against the spread, +2.1 margin of cover)—The Bengals have covered seven straight games and have gone 12-1 against the spread since Week 3.

Next up: Cincinnati +1 vs. Buffalo

2. New York Giants (11-4, +1.6)—The Giants are 9-2 ATS as an underdog but just 2-2 against the number as a favorite.

Next up: New York -5 vs. Indianapolis

3. San Francisco 49ers (10-5, +5.1)—The 49ers have won eight straight games and covered the spread in six straight. During those six games, they’re beating the closing number by over 12 points per game on average.

Next up: San Francisco -6 @ Las Vegas

4. Detroit Lions (10-5, +1.5)—The Lions covered in seven straight games before last week’s setback against Carolina.

Next up: Detroit -6 vs. Chicago

5. Los Angeles Chargers (9-5-1, -1.7)—During their three-game winning streak, the Chargers have gone 2-0-1 against the number.

Next up: Chargers -6.5 vs. Rams

6. Dallas Cowboys (9-6, +5.5)—The Cowboys opened with a 6-2 record against the spread, but have gone just 3-4 against the number in the last seven games.

Next up: Dallas -10 @ Tennessee

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1, +0.0)—After opening the season 1-4 against the number, the Steelers have gone 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10 games. They are 4-1 against the number in their last five.

Next up: Pittsburgh +3 @ Baltimore

8. Tennessee Titans (8-6-1, -1.3)—The Titans have lost five straight games and have failed to cover the spread in all five games.

Next up: Tennessee +10 vs. Dallas

9. New York Jets (8-7, +3.3)—The Jets have lost four straight games and failed to cover the spread in three of them. Maybe the return of Mike White this weekend will turn things around. They still have a very possible path to the playoffs.

Next up: New York -2 @ Seattle

10. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7, +2.6)—Philadelphia has failed to cover the number in back-to-back games, though Eagles bettors’ got rather unlucky on Christmas Eve against Dallas.

Next up: Philadelphia -7 vs. New Orleans

11. Carolina Panthers (8-7, +2.3)—Since Matt Rhule was fired, the Panthers are 5-5 straight up and 7-3 against the spread.

Next up: Carolina +3 vs. Tampa Bay

12. Atlanta Falcons (8-7, +0.8)—The Falcons started the season with six straight covers. Since then, they’ve gone 2-7 against the number.

Next up: Atlanta -4 vs. Arizona

13. New England Patriots (7-7-1, +1.9)—New England is 1-4 both straight up and against the number in their last five games. Their lone win and cover came against Arizona when Kyler Murray was injured on the first drive of the game.

Next up: New England -2.5 vs. Miami

14. Houston Texans (7-7-1, +1.0)—The Titans have covered in three straight weeks, showing they refuse to quit. They pushed Dallas to the brink, forced overtime against the Chiefs and defeated the Titans.

Next up: Houston +4 vs. Jacksonville

15. Washington Commanders (7-7-1, -0.8)—Washington had a clear path to the playoffs, but they’ve gone 0-2-1 straight up and 0-3 against the spread in their last three games.

Next up: Washington -2 vs. Cleveland

16. Cleveland Browns (7-7-1, -1.1)—The Browns are 2-2 both straight up and against the spread since Deshaun Watson returned.

Next up: Cleveland +2 @ Washington

17. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8, +3.9)—The Jaguars have won four of their last five games despite being an underdog in all five games. They are now sizable -250 favorites to win the AFC South.

Next up: Jacksonville -4 @ Houston

18. Baltimore Ravens (7-8, +0.0)—It’s been far from pretty, but the Ravens have covered the spread in two of Tyler Huntley’s three starts.

Next up: Baltimore -3 vs. Pittsburgh

19. Las Vegas Raiders (7-8, -1.3)—The Raiders are impossible to figure out. They’ve won and covered four of their last six games, but they also find interesting ways to blow games quite often.

Next up: Las Vegas +6 vs. San Francisco

20. Miami Dolphins (7-8, -1.6)—The Dolphins have lost four straight, failing to cover in three of those losses. Now, they’ll likely be without Tua Tagovailoa and their playoff spot is in real danger.

Next up: Miami +2.5 @ New England

21. Arizona Cardinals (7-8, -2.4)—The Cardinals have lost seven of their last eight games. They’ve been a bit better against the spread, posting a 3-5 record, but still not a team you’re dying to get involved with.

Next up: Arizona +4 @ Atlanta

22. Green Bay Packers (7-8, -3.5)—Green Bay has won and covered in three straight games as they make a strong push for the playoffs.

Next up: Green Bay -3 vs. Minnesota

23. Buffalo Bills (6-8-1, +3.1)—The Bills are the current favorites to win the Super Bowl, but they haven’t been great to bettors. After starting the season 4-2 against the number, they’ve gone 2-6-1 since.

Next up: Buffalo -1 @ Cincinnati

24. Minnesota Vikings (6-8-1, -1.7)—Minnesota has won a lot of close games this season, which doesn’t lend itself to covering spreads. Case in point, their last two games. A 3-point overtime win against the Colts as a 3.5-point favorite and a 3-point last second victory against the Giants as a 4.5-point favorite. 2-0 in the standings, 0-2 against the number.

Next up: Minnesota +3 @ Green Bay

25. Seattle Seahawks (6-9, +1.0)—It’s been an unfortunate collapse for the Seahawks. They’ve lost five of six games and failed to cover the spread in all six of those games.

Next up: Seattle +2 vs. NY Jets

26. Kansas City Chiefs (6-9, +0.4)—A win and cover against Seattle last weekend snapped a five game stretch where Kansas City failed to cover the spread.

Next up: Kansas City -13.5 vs. Denver

27. New Orleans Saints (6-9, -0.7)—Consistently inconsistent. The Saints have alternated covers and non-covers for six consecutive weeks.

Next up: New Orleans +7 @ Philadelphia

28. Denver Broncos (6-9, -4.5)—Just when you think there’s signs of potential life, Denver gives up 51 points to Baker Mayfield. Things have to be better without Nathaniel Hackett as they certainly can’t be much worse.

Next up: Denver +13.5 @ Kansas City

29. Indianapolis Colts (6-9, -5.8)—Jeff Saturday is 3-3 against the spread, but it certainly feels like things are getting worse every week.

Next up: Indianapolis +5 @ NY Giants

30. Chicago Bears (5-9-1, -0.9)—Chicago has covered the spread just once in their last six games.

Next up: Chicago +6 @ Detroit

31. Los Angeles Rams (5-9-1, -2.6)—With the Rams, Baker Mayfield is 2-1 against the spread with two outright victories as an underdog. Overall, the Rams have covered in three of their last four.

Next up: LA Rams +6.5 @ LA Chargers

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-11-1, -6.3)—The Buccaneers have covered the spread once since Week 2. They’ve failed to cover in five straight games.

Next up: Tampa Bay -3 vs. Carolina