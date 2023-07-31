NFL betting: Are we really fading the new era in Washington?

The Washington Commanders had a historic offseason. The sale of the franchise by previous owner Daniel Snyder gives the organization and its fans a fresh, renewed optimism as they head into a new era. Instead of a multitude of distractions that have recently plagued the franchise, the team’s play on the field should create the headlines for better or for worse.

The betting market believes it could be more of the latter for the immediate future, positioning the Commanders' win total at 6.5 games, 1.5 below last season’s 8-8-1 record. Here is why I’m betting the adjustment is warranted, and that there are likely going to be more changes coming in Washington after the season.

Finding a long-term solution at quarterback is the single-most important priority for an NFL franchise. It’s the reason the Jets paid so much for Aaron Rodgers, the Chargers made Justin Herbert the highest-paid player in the league and the Chiefs traded up for Patrick Mahomes after a 12-4 season with Alex Smith in 2017. You don’t want to be figuring it out on the fly, but that’s exactly what the Commanders are doing in head coach Ron Rivera’s fourth year with the team.

It’s hard to bet on teams that don’t have a definitive answer at the most important position. I was a Sam Howell guy while he was in North Carolina. I’m intrigued to see him get an opportunity, but I’m not convinced this is the best spot for him to succeed. When I think of optimal situations for a young quarterback to develop, it’s the offensive line that ends up first on my wishlist.

There is a lot of pressure on Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

These aren't "The Hogs" that brought Super Bowls to Washington in the 1980s. The Commanders allowed sacks on 7.97% of drop-backs in 2022 (25th in the NFL), and this year’s unit is rated as the fifth-worst offensive line by Pro Football Focus. Although we are dealing with a very small sample size on Howell, operating under pressure was a glaring weakness in his only start of the season. His PFF grade dropped from 90.7 to 29.9 when under pressure. The Commanders brought in Andrew Wylie from Kansas City to play right tackle, but the lack of continuity could have Howell in fight-or-flight mode more often than anyone would like to see.

There are positives for the Commanders' offense. Rivera deserves a ton of credit for bringing in Eric Bieniemy to help bring Howell along. The Commanders have an exciting young core of playmakers, led by Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. RB Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 85 or more yards in four of his last five games, flashing high-upside potential in his rookie season.

The Commanders are in the process of building a solid roster. The problem is, they don’t have the two most important pieces (QB and OL) to pull it all together. The schedule doesn’t do them any favors. Washington’s opponents have an average win total of 8.83, the eighth-highest in the league. After the season opener against Arizona, the Commanders are projected to be underdogs in 15 of the final 16 games. Weeks 2-4 feature games at Denver, vs. Buffalo and at Philadelphia, increasing the importance of coming away with a win in the opener. The schedule paints a picture of a really slow start for the Commanders, who enter the season with a QB making his second start, behind an offensive line featuring four new starters and in a brand new offensive scheme with a new play-caller.

The downside to new ownership is that it always wants its own guys. There is nothing to suggest the Commanders’ coach isn’t a part of the future. However, if the first few weeks play out as expected, it will bring added pressure on Ron Rivera, who has yet to produce a winning season for Washington entering his fourth year with the franchise. There is definitely a scenario where a step back could lead to a more challenging environment to win games later in the season. It should never be the core of your handicap, but considering the potential of a coach landing on the hot seat should be taken into account whenever making season-long wagers.

Washington is projected to finish last place in the NFC East with the longest odds to win the division at +1000. Only four teams are less likely to win the Super Bowl based on their odds (+8000) at BetMGM. The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and I can’t see the Commanders going very far with their current situation. Last year, the Commanders finished outside the top 25 in EPA per play, drop-back EPA and success rate. Plugging in a quarterback who was drafted in the fifth round feels more like desperation than an adequate solution. I wouldn't be surprised if Rivera turns to Jacoby Brissett at some point, but I wouldn’t bet my money he can salvage the season unless the offensive line overachieves.

Stats provides by PFF, TeamRankings, FantasyLife, and clevanalytics.com.