NFL betting: Are all the division races over? Odds say they're mostly decided already

With five weeks left in the NFL season, there should be more intrigue in the division races.

The odds at BetMGM say the eight divisions aren't all wrapped up, but close. There's only one division that has a favorite of at least -200 odds. Two divisions have a favorite with -10000 odds. No division titles have been clinched yet, but a few feel that way.

If you trust the odds, we know which eight teams will be hosting their first playoff game in a little more than a month. Except maybe the AFC North.

Most divisions have a big favorite

This season is strange in this way: We don't seem to trust any team to make a run in January, but we pretty much know most of the division winners.

The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are both -10000 odds to win their division. So if you want to bet $100 on either, you'd win $1. Most divisions are a little tighter than that.

Next up in the odds are the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans, who are -1400 and -1100 favorites respectively. The Cardinals can all but put away the NFC West with a win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. The Tennessee Titans have the tiebreaker and a 1.5-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts. It's hard to see them blowing the division. If there's any value in a non-favorite, maybe it's with the Rams at +750 if you like them to beat Arizona on Monday.

The Dallas Cowboys are -700 (bet $700 to win $100) to win the NFC East. Washington has gotten itself back in the race and can make it interesting with a win over Dallas on Sunday, but Mike McCarthy doesn't think that'll happen.

The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs aren't locks yet, but they're -250 and -200 favorites respectively. The Patriots could lose a home rematch to the Buffalo Bills (+185), the Chiefs could get swept by the Los Angeles Chargers (+190) still, so there's a little bit of intrigue there.

But we've been through seven favorites and all are at least -200 odds. You'd expect things to be tighter with so much football left to play.

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) and his teammates are a big favorite to win the NFC East. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

AFC North is still up for grabs

Then we get to the AFC North, where there is real intrigue. The Baltimore Ravens are -150 favorites to win the division, but they're not even favored to win this week against the Cleveland Browns.

The Cincinnati Bengals, who won at Baltimore and get the Ravens at home in two weeks, are +240 odds to win the division. That's good value if you think they'll win the rematch or if you believe the Ravens are broken.

There will be some intrigue in the division races, presumably. Maybe the Rams and Washington win on Sunday and those races tighten up. The Bills, Chargers or Bengals could win rematches later this season and shake up those divisions. Maybe the Titans just fall apart and let the Colts pass them.

If you believe in any team that's not in first place right now, there's good value in betting them.