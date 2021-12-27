NFL betting: After impressive prime-time win, what are the Cowboys' Super Bowl odds?

The football world seems to believe the Dallas Cowboys will walk into the Super Bowl. That happens when the most visible team in the NFL wins 56-14 in prime time.

The Super Bowl odds at BetMGM aren't as convinced.

The Cowboys still have just the sixth-best odds to win the Super Bowl at BetMGM as of Monday morning. If you really believe in the Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender — and there are good reasons to buy them as one of the NFL's best teams — now might be the time to bet them.

Five teams ahead of Dallas in Super Bowl odds

Here are the odds to win the Super Bowl at BetMGM as of Monday morning:

Chiefs +400

Packers +450

Buccaneers +600

Bills +850

Rams +900

Cowboys +1000

First off, if you like the Cowboys, it seems likely those 10-to-1 odds will be getting shorter. There will be a lot of words said and written this week about the greatness of the Cowboys. They never lack for attention, especially after a game like Sunday when they absolutely blasted the Washington Football Team.

It might be surprising to see a few of those teams ahead of the Cowboys. The Rams in particular stand out. Perhaps the Bills should be closer to Dallas' odds as well.

Either way, at the moment BetMGM has the Cowboys fourth among NFC teams in the Super Bowl odds. That might be surprising given the hype surrounding them on Monday.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looked sharp in a blowout over Washington. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cowboys looked great vs. WFT

The reasons to like the Cowboys are pretty obvious.

Their defense, in particular their pass rush, has been on a tear. Micah Parsons has moved beyond talk of defensive rookie of the year and into the NFL defensive player of the year conversation. The defense overwhelmed Washington on Sunday night.

The offense has been a bit up and down, but it was on full display Sunday. Dak Prescott played his best game in a while. Ezekiel Elliott looked good. All of Dallas' pass-catching weapons got involved. Dallas' 56 points on Sunday night was the most for the franchise in a game since 1980.

Maybe this is the season the Cowboys turn around a long Super Bowl drought. If they do, it could end up being a nice payday for some bettors.