NFL betting: After Chiefs are blown out by Bills, there's a new Super Bowl favorite

Even when the Kansas City Chiefs were 2-2 last week, they were favorites to win the Super Bowl at BetMGM.

At 2-3, after a high-profile blowout loss at home, the Chiefs finally moved down the list.

It has been rare in the Patrick Mahomes era to see any team other than the Chiefs in the top spot of the Super Bowl odds, but there was a change on Monday morning. The new favorite was the team that beat the Chiefs in last season's Super Bowl, and maybe deserved the top spot all along.

Buccaneers are the new Super Bowl favorite

The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the top spot. On Sunday, Tom Brady threw for five touchdowns as the Bucs blew out the Miami Dolphins.

Here are the updated odds from BetMGM:

Buccaneers +550

Bills +600

Chiefs +750

Rams +800

Cardinals +1200

Cowboys +1200

Packers +1200

Ravens +1400

Browns +1400

Chargers +1400

All other teams are at least 40-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. In the eyes of oddsmakers, we are down to 10 legitimate candidates to win the championship.

The Buccaneers make sense as a favorite. They have a high-powered offense, all 22 starters back from last season's Super Bowl and might not get much competition in the NFC South. They're worthy of the top spot, of course.

The question is whether the Chiefs will get the top spot back at any point.

Can Chiefs figure out their issues?

Kansas City is a strange team so far this season. They have arguably the best offense in the NFL and almost inarguably the worst defense. They have also played a tough schedule without any bad losses. It's not a good look to get beat 38-20 at home by the Bills, but Buffalo is a really good team.

The question going forward will be whether the Chiefs are a good team. They'll probably be just fine. There's a reason a 2-3 team hasn't dropped beyond third in the Super Bowl odds. There's still time to figure out the defense and the schedule will get easier. They still have Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid.

The Chiefs also are in a hole, not just to teams like the Bills in the AFC but also the Chargers in the AFC West. There's plenty of time left, but for a change the Chiefs aren't everyone's pick to take the Super Bowl.