NFL betting: After a great Week 13, Bills are back as Super Bowl favorites

Nobody had a better Week 13 than the Buffalo Bills. They had a potentially season-changing Sunday even though they didn't play.

The Bills' week started with a strong road win on Thursday night at the New England Patriots. Then it got even better.

Buffalo had two teams that could (and still can) cause it problems in terms of playoff positioning. The Miami Dolphins led the AFC East, due to the same record and a head-to-head tiebreaker. And even if the Bills got past the Dolphins to win the division, the Kansas City Chiefs had a one-game lead for the No. 1 seed and the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL.

A lot changed Sunday. The Dolphins took a bad loss to the San Francisco 49ers, who were down to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy in the first quarter when Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an injury. Miami fell to 8-4, a game behind the 9-3 Bills. And then the Cincinnati Bengals came back to beat the Chiefs, who are also 9-3.

It was a good week for the Bills, and the odds at BetMGM are back in their favor.

Bills top Super Bowl odds

Last week the Chiefs took over as the Super Bowl favorites. It was the first time all season the Bills were not in the top spot.

That flipped back after Week 13. The Bills are favored again:

Bills +375

Chiefs +450

Eagles +500

Cowboys +700

Bengals +1100

49ers +1100

Dolphins +1600

Vikings +1600

It's a bit surprising to still see the 49ers in the top six, despite them being down to their third quarterback this season.

The list also shows that the total of true Super Bowl contenders this season is pretty small. While you can talk yourself into the Dolphins or Vikings making a run, nobody seems to really buy them as Super Bowl contenders. And the 49ers probably have to prove they can win with Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson or whoever they turn to at quarterback. That leaves five teams that have a shot, though we all know teams can make unexpected playoff runs.

And among those few contenders, the Bills are back on top.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his team had a big Week 13. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Bills still have work to do

The Bills still have to worry about the Dolphins and Chiefs. If they lose the second meeting against the Dolphins on Dec. 18, they'll be in danger of not winning the division. Even if they win the AFC East, the Chiefs might not lose again. Kansas City will be a significant favorite in all five remaining games. The Chiefs and Bills are both 9-3, with Buffalo holding the tiebreaker due to a head-to-head win. Buffalo might need to win out to get the No. 1 seed and a bye. It's possible, though it's tough to just assume five straight wins in the NFL. A road game at the Bengals in Week 17 is a clear obstacle.

But at least Buffalo is back in the hunt for that top seed. Things broke right for them in Week 13, and it looked very good in the win over the Patriots. The Bills will get a couple extra days of rest after playing Thursday to gear up for an important stretch run.

Getting the No. 1 seed isn't required to make a Super Bowl, but it does make the road a lot easier. Either way, the Bills can feel a lot better about their championship chances after Week 13. Oddsmakers took notice.