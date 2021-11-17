NFL betting: Aaron Rodgers beats another spread as Packers lead Week 11 ATS rankings

If anyone should be thankful this November, it's sportsbooks. Ten underdogs covered against the spread for the third straight week, leaving the betting public begging for a pardon.

Here's an ATS rankings breakdown for all 32 teams heading into Week 11:

All lines from BetMGM.

They've held opponents to an average of 11.6 points per game over the last five weeks. That's without Jaire Alexander and Za'Darius Smith.

Week 11: (-2.5) at Minnesota Vikings

The 29 points they scored in the second quarter was more than 20 teams were able to muster in Week 10.

Week 11: (+2.5) at Kansas City Chiefs

With their bye just a week away, it's sounding like the Cardinals may sit Kyler Murray against Seattle.

Week 11: (-2.5) at Seattle Seahawks

Out of their remaining seven games, they have two against the Texans and a pair of home matchups versus the Jags and Dolphins. Is Mike Vrabel going to win coach of the year?

Week 11: (-10.5) vs. Houston Texans

Their defense is allowing a league-low 15 points per game. Pretty deadly when you consider how good their offense is.

Week 11: (-7) vs. Indianapolis Colts

The run game is rolling behind a healthy offensive line and Mac the Knife is shining like Jack Torrance.

Week 11: (-6.5) at Atlanta Falcons

Michael Pittman Jr. leads the NFL in third-down receiving yards.

Week 11: (+7) at Buffalo Bills

What a rough week for the Saints: Alvin Kamara was inactive with a knee injury, their kicker missed two extra points in a two-point loss to the Titans, they were jobbed by the refs on one of the worst roughing the passer calls ever made, and their receiving corps is so bad that Kevin White is getting snaps.

Week 11: (+1) at Philadelphia Eagles

Dalvin Cook's Vikings are tied with the Texans and Falcons for the least number of rushing touchdowns in the league (4).

Week 11: (+2.5) vs. Green Bay Packers

They've covered their last three games but they won't catch the Bucs sleeping after Tampa's embarrassing loss at Washington.

Week 11: (+10.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Russell Wilson was shut out for the first time in his career as a starter.

Week 11: (+2.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals

After being aggressive on fourth downs early in the season, Brandon Staley has made multiple appearances on the Surrender Index. Let's go for it, Brandon.

Week 11: (-5.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have covered the spread in their last nine games. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

DEvOnTa sMiTh iS ToO sMaLL.

Week 11: (-1) vs. New Orleans Saints

Carolina has won and covered in four of the five games Christian McCaffrey has played in this season.

Week 11: (-3.5) vs. Washington Football Team

Will anyone even notice that the Broncos are on a bye?

Week 11: BYE

They scored a touchdown on the opening drive against the Patriots then gave up 45 unanswered points.

Week 11: (-10) vs. Detroit Lions

Joe Burrow has the third-highest interception percentage among starting quarterbacks (3.8%).

Week 11: (-1) at Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders won and covered their first two games under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, but they've lost and failed to cover their last two.

Week 11: (+1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Rams had no answer for a Niners team who had all their key guys back on offense.

Week 11: (-6.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

I'm sure the bye week solved all of their problems.

Week 11: (+10.5) at Tennessee Titans

Justin Fields broke 210 passing yards for the first time in his seventh start.

Week 11: (+6) vs. Baltimore Ravens

Tight end Dan Arnold has led the Jags in receiving yards in four of their last five games.

Week 11: (+6.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers

D'Andre Swift carried the ball 33 times on Sunday. THIRTY-THREE!

Week 11: (+10) at Cleveland Browns

The Falcons rank last in quarterback pressures per dropback (16.7%).

Week 11: (+6.5) vs. New England Patriots

Sean McVay has a week off to reflect on how severely he was outcoached by Kyle Shanahan.

Week 11: BYE

All it took for Tua to get back under center was an injury to his backup.

Week 11: (-3) at New York Jets

The Bucs have been double-digit favorites three times this season. They've covered all three.

Week 11: (-10.5) vs. New York Giants

I watched Mason Rudolph throw 50 passes and all I got was this depression.

Week 11: (+5.5) at Los Angeles Chargers

The Ravens' offensive line has more leaks than the Nixon presidency.

Week 11: (-6) at Chicago Bears

They're baaaaaack!

Week 11: (-2.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys

A week after Montez Sweat suffered a broken jaw, Washington lost fellow defensive end Chase Young for the season.

Week 11: (+3.5) at Carolina Panthers

Zach Wilson is +12500 for Offensive Rookie of the Year, if you're looking to throw away some money.

Week 11: (+3) vs. Miami Dolphins

Stats provided by PFF, teamrankings.com, and Pro Football Reference.