NFL betting: A Packers Super Bowl win would be worth six figures to one bettor

If Aaron Rodgers can win a Super Bowl in his last (maybe?) Green Bay Packers season, one bettor will be quite pleased.

On Sunday at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, a bettor placed a $19,000 on the Packers to win the Super Bowl. At 14-to-1 odds, that bet would win $266,000.

It seems like a worthwhile gamble.

Packers have a title-worthy team

Once Rodgers decided to play for the Packers, on a restructured contract that could allow him to leave after this season, Green Bay's chances to win a title looked pretty good.

While a lot has been justifiably made of the Packers not getting Rodgers enough receiving help, he still has Davante Adams. And the team around Rodgers and Adams is loaded. They can run the ball behind a fantastic offensive line. The defense is good at all three levels. The roster is solid.

The Packers also don't have a ton of competition in the NFC. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back after winning a Super Bowl (19.4 percent of the money bet on the Super Bowl winner at BetMGM is on the Bucs, which is the most of any team), but there's no clear Super Bowl contender in the rest of the conference. Someone could emerge, particularly from the NFC West, but the NFC isn't nearly as deep with contenders as the AFC.

The Packers got to the NFC championship game last season and lost to the Buccaneers. There was a lot of angst in the offseason over Rodgers not wanting to be back in Green Bay, but eventually he reported to training camp on time. There's no reason the Packers can't win a Super Bowl this season. Then they'll deal with whatever happens next offseason.

If Rodgers does leave, a Super Bowl title would be a happy ending for his time with the Packers. One bettor in particular would be very happy with that conclusion.