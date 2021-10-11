NFL betting: 90% of the money is on Baltimore to cover on Monday

Week 5 of the NFL season comes to an end on Monday night when the Baltimore Ravens play host to the Indianapolis Colts. The Ravens currently sit as 7-point home favorites with the total posted at 46 points at BetMGM. Which side is the betting public riding with?

Ravens getting 90% of the money

After a season opening loss on Monday night in Week 1, the Ravens have rattled off three straight wins. Their performances have been inconsistent, ranging from beating the Kansas City Chiefs in a thriller to barely escaping the Detroit Lions thanks to heroics from Justin Tucker.

The inconsistent play is not slowing down the love for Baltimore on Monday night. As of Monday afternoon, 90% of the betting handle and 84% of the bets placed are on the Ravens to cover the 7-point spread.

Indianapolis is coming off their first win of the year in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins. Based on what we've seen from the Dolphins so far this season, it doesn't seem like that win has moved the needle much for the betting public.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens flips into the end zone for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

While Baltimore hasn't put it together yet consistently this season, they still seem like a much more dangerous team than the Colts. The Colts aren't particularly good in any one facet of the game, and bettors expect the Ravens to beat them comfortably at home. Both teams currently sit with a 2-2 record against the spread.

Under appears to be the sharp side

The total for this game opened at 48 points, but that number is down to 46 currently at BetMGM. Currently, only 57% of betting tickets are on the under but 85% of the money wagered has the game going under the total.

This would suggest that the bigger, sharper bettors are on the game to go under the total. With the stand-alone aspect of "Monday Night Football," a lot of public money is usually on the game to go over. We've seen overs perform very well in primetime spots this season, including yesterday's Sunday night game between the Chiefs and the Bills.

Neither defense has been particularly impressive to open the season. Both teams are allowing 5.8 yards-per-play against which ranks in the bottom half of the league. The Ravens do have the fourth highest pressure rate in the league which could cause Carson Wentz to struggle.

Lamar a popular prop bet

To the surprise of nobody, Lamar Jackson is a popular name in the prop market heading into Monday's game.

Jackson is currently +700 to score the first touchdown of the game. This is the most popular prop bet at BetMGM currently. Jackson has just two rushing touchdowns on the season, with both coming in the same game. Nevertheless, his legs are his biggest asset and he's always a threat to scamper into the end zone.

Another long-shot prop involving Jackson is that both he and Carson Wentz throw for at least 275 yards. Jackson has gone over this number in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Prior to Week 3, the last time Jackson threw for 275 yards was in Week 1 of 2020. Wentz is yet to throw for over 251 yards this season. If both quarterbacks eclipse 275 yards, bettors will score a +650 payday.

Latavius Murray headlines another popular prop bet. Murray has begun to take over the role of No. 1 running back in Baltimore's offense. Murray has touchdowns in three of four games to begin the year. Betting on Murray to score and the Ravens to win offers a potential +240 payout.