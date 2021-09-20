NFL betting: 16-team parlay still alive heading into 'Monday Night Football'

Most sports bettors realize that betting parlays isn't the smartest way to go about business. However, many continue to bet them due to the potential of a large payday that can change their life.

A bettor at BetMGM placed a $25 parlay, picking a winner for all 16 NFL games this weekend. The parlay could return $726,959.

The first 15 legs of the parlay have won. The bettor needs the Detroit Lions to upset the Green Bay Packers on Monday night in order to cash the parlay. Currently, Detroit sits at +450 on the moneyline at BetMGM.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff during a game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It's been an improbable journey

Every week, the NFL offers us action-packed drama that leaves us trying to figure out exactly what happened. This week has been no different, as we've seen five endings to games that thrilled us until the very last second. This bettor was on the right side of every one of these decisions.

Washington Football Team: With Washington up by one point and less than three minutes remaining in the game, Taylor Heinicke threw an interception in Washington territory. The Giants took just 11 seconds off the clock before kicking a field goal to take the lead. Heinicke then led a Washington drive into field goal range. With time expiring, Dustin Hopkins missed a 48-yard field goal. However, Dexter Lawrence of the Giants went offsides and Hopkins then made the 43-yard field goal with no time remaining.

Arizona Cardinals: In a thrilling back-and-forth game that saw the lead change hands eight times, it felt like it was going to come down to which team had the ball last. In the final moments, Kirk Cousins led the Minnesota Vikings well into field goal range. Greg Joseph then missed a 37-yard field goal as time expired and Arizona survived.

Dallas Cowboys: In a tight contest, it once again came down to a kicker in the final seconds. It felt like Dallas didn't have much urgency in gaining additional yards once they entered the range of kicker Greg Zuerlein, meaning the kicker would be tested from 56 yards. After missing three kicks in Dallas' first game, Zuerlein avenged himself by nailing the winner as time expired.

Tennessee Titans: Derrick Henry scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter as the Tennessee Titans erased a 14-point deficit to force overtime in Seattle. After the Titans won the toss in overtime but couldn't move the ball, they were forced to punt the ball. Russell Wilson needed just a field goal, but the Titans defense forced a punt back to their offense. Randy Bullock knocked in a 36-yard field goal to win it for Tennessee.

Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens erased a two-score second half Chiefs lead with two rushing touchdowns from Lamar Jackson. Despite this, it looked like the Chiefs were in position for a victory when Patrick Mahomes worked the ball into field goal range with under two minutes remaining. Clyde Edwards-Helaire then fumbled for the first time in his career and Baltimore survived.

In addition to these five games, the bettor picked both the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders on the moneyline. Both teams entered the week as underdogs of at least three-points and ended up winning their games comfortably.

The last one is the toughest

While going 15-for-15 in the NFL is an impressive feat, it'll all be for naught if the Detroit Lions don't win on Monday night. Detroit is the biggest underdog that the bettor included in their parlay. The Lions are currently 11.5-point underdogs at BetMGM.

The Lions are projected to be one of the league's worst teams while the Green Bay Packers are coming off back-to-back appearances in the NFC championship game. For Monday's game, 56% of the betting handle is on Green Bay to cover as 11.5-point favorites.

The unfortunate reality for this bettor is that oddsmakers are giving Detroit a less than 20% chance of winning this game. Due to that, the bettor is also not in a real position to hedge his bet. They would need to bet over $630,000 on the Packers moneyline in order to guarantee themselves a profit of near $97,000. Most people don't have that kind of money laying around.

The bettor might as well let the bet ride. Upsets happen all the time and it was only a $25 bet so the risk is minimal. Most people who bet Detroit on the moneyline tonight will get odds of +450. This bettor will be getting the Lions moneyline at 29,078-to-1.

Godspeed my friend.