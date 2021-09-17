NFL betting: 10 player props for Week 2

One week down of yelling "Come on, you have to catch that" at your TV screen, 17 more to go. Here are my 10 favorite player props for Week 2, all of which can be found on BetMGM:

Allen Robinson over 5.5 receptions

The bad news for this Bear is that Andy Dalton is starting. The good news is that Robinson has proven throughout his career that he's quarterback-proof. Chicago moved him all around the field against the Rams and he'll have a plus matchup wherever he lines up on Sunday with Trae Waynes out for a very beatable Bengals secondary that gave up 362 yards to the Vikings. Bet on this target vacuum converting at least six of his opportunities.

Teammate Will Fuller is out due to personal reasons and the Dolphins made it clear in Week 1 that they want to get their rookie playmaker involved. Waddle tied for the second-most targets behind DeVante Parker and had four catches and a touchdown in a game that the Patriots dragged down with their pace of play. The Bills were one of the fastest-paced teams on opening weekend and that up-tempo offense will allow for more total plays in this matchup, which means more potential opportunities for the Dolphins and Waddle.

Travis Kelce under 88.5 receiving yards

Zeus has gone under this number more often than not in his career, and the Ravens' defensive coordinator has already stated that Baltimore's focus will be on stopping Kelce and Tyreek Hill. If the Ravens offense tries to slow this game down by grinding it out on the ground, even better.

Mike Williams over 57.5 receiving yards

This is one of my favorite props. Williams is playing the Michael Thomas "X" receiver role in new offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi's system. It was good for eight receptions and 82 yards on 12 targets last week against Washington. Now he gets the Cowboys in a game that's Week 2's highest projected point total (55).

Justin Herbert over 300.5 passing yards

We just talked about one of the pancakes, so now let's talk about the syrup. Herbert threw 47 times against Washington in a 20-16 game, racking up 337 yards. Austin Ekeler, fresh off a hamstring injury, wasn't even involved in the passing game. The Chargers ranked 11th in neutral pass rate and 9th in neutral offensive pace in Week 1. Dallas ranked 1st and 10th, respectively. I expect a dizzying pace in this matchup and 50-plus pass attempts for Herbert who should have no problem dissecting the Cowboys defense.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 337 yards in a 20-16 win over the Washington Football Team. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

Chris Carson over 68.5 rushing yards

Ooooooh mama, did the Seahawks running back look good on Sunday. Carson ran for 91 yards against the Colts, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. His next victim is the Titans, who were gashed on the ground for 136 yards by the Cardinals.

Diontae Johnson under 6.5 receptions

Even seven targets is a lot for a wide receiver, but seven receptions on a team that wants to run the ball and whose quarterback is fading before our very eyes? That's a lot to ask. I'm taking the under on the Steelers wideout.

Anthony Schwartz over 29.5 receiving yards

This rookie receiver can FLY. Schwartz ran a ridiculous 4.27 40 at his pro day, which was faster than Tyreek Hill's. The Browns receiver filled in for an injured Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday and made the most of his opportunity, turning a 19% target share into 69 receiving yards. He was PFF's 9th-highest graded receiver of Week 1 and with OBJ out another week, Schwartz will get a chance to replicate his success in a Week 2 matchup versus the Texans . This may be my favorite prop on the board.

DeVonta Smith over 3.5 receptions

Smith led the Eagles last week with eight targets, hauling in six for 71 yards. The 49ers just lost their top cornerback to a season-ending ACL tear and we're going to keep banging this over until Vegas shows the rookie some respect on these totals.

Tom Brady over 309.5 passing yards

The GOAT threw for 390 and 399 yards in two games against the Falcons last year. Atlanta's secondary is terrible and Brady has the best receiving corps in the NFL. This is a perfect spot for Brady to pad his 2021 MVP resume.