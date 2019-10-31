NFL Bets You Need to Make in Week 9

THE HYPE IS LOUD

One would think that the loss of Davante Adams would affect Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers’ offense. However, the Packers are a perfect 4-0 without the star receiver and averaging 32.5 points. That mark would put them tops in the league and nearly 10 points higher than their PPG with Adams on the Field.

Rodgers has also seen his passer rating jump 18 points up to 118.7 as he will look to take Matt LaFleur’s rolling offense to L.A. to face the Chargers. The Bolts have seen the weakest stretch of opposing QBs over the last five weeks: M.Trubisky, R.Tannehill, D.Hodges, J.Flacco, and J.Rosen. The Bolts went 2-3 SU (2-3 ATS) over those five games and allowed an average of 18.4 completions, 211 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception.

All the Rodgers hype has led to some bloated prop lines especially on his completions which sit at 25.5 — a number he has eclipsed just twice this year and no QB has topped versus LAC. The Chargers are also giving up 140 rushing yards at home which has us leaning on a heavier Green Bay rushing attack. We are hitting the Under on Rodgers’ completions of 25.5.

AS FIT AS A KITTLE

If you are a fan of betting on offensive/defensive matchups, then you have probably already circled tonight’s San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals game on your calendar. The Cards have the worst pass defense to opposing tight ends, allowing 90 yards on 8.3 passes per game to the big receivers. Tonight, the Cards will face one of the best in the business in George Kittle.

The 49ers are dinged up in the running-back department as Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert are questionable. This leaves the door open for Kittle to have a big game against the Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks who is allowing a 93 percent catch rate to TEs. Look for Kittle to pass his reception total of 5.5 — a number he has passed in four of his last five games.

THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN

With the news that New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard has shed his non-contact jersey after missing time with a concussion, it would mean that the Giants may finally get their full offensive unit for their Monday night game versus Dallas. It will be the first game that Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram Golden Tate and Shepard will share the field.

The Giants may not be winning of late but the offense has been competent as Daniel Jones is coming off a career-high in passing yards with 322 versus the Detroit Lions. The Giants showed that they can play catch up and put points on the board after trailing by double digits three separate times last week and losing by just five.

With the Cowboys Defense being anything but consistent (19th DVOA defense), we are leaning on the Over of the Giants’ team total of 19.5.

JAX THE RIPPER

The Jacksonville Jaguars will head to their second home this Sunday as the Garner Minshew-led Jags will take on the Houston Texans in jolly old London. Receiver D.J. Chark may lead the team in receiving yards, but Minshew has a new side piece that has been getting a lot of attention of late.

Chris Conley leads the Jags in receiving yards over the last two weeks hauling in seven passes for 186 yards and a score with catches of 70 and 47 yards. The 4.3 speedster has the ability to turn short catches into long gains and can get behind the defense as his 20.4 yards per reception indicates.

Also in Conley’s favor is that Houston is allowing over 300 yards passing on the road this year and fellow Jag receiver Dede Westbrook is questionable after being removed from last Sunday’s game.

Take the Over on Conley’s receiving yards on any total below 60 yards.

GONE IN 30 MINUTES

The Buffalo Bills bandwagon blew a tire last week with their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and now have the Redskins on tap for Week 9. Many are starting to worry about the capabilities of their offense as Josh Allen has put up just 558 yards and been out produced by opposing offenses in back-to-back weeks — that includes the Dolphins.

Where the team is struggling the most is putting up points early; specifically in the first half where they sit 26th in first-half points with 8.7. Luckily for them, Washington is even worse in the first 30 minutes, scoring just 6.6 points in the first half and even less (4.3) over their last three games.

With the lowest total of the week at 36.5, take the 1H Under 19.5 points as it could be a cold and windy day in Buffalo.