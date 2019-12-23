NFL Bets you Need to Make in Week 17: (12/23)

SPREAD TO BET NOW: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-3) AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

This NFC West finale was flexed to the Sunday night game due to it being the linchpin of the conference playoff pecking order. With a win, San Francisco is the top seed in the NFC and will hold home field through to the conference title game.

Seattle, on the other hand, can finish anywhere from No. 1 to No. 3 (depending on the outcome of Packers and Saints’ games) as long as it beats the Niners. However, that may be easier said than done after the Seahawks were roughed up in Sunday’s loss to Arizona. Running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise were lost for the season, piling on the problems for a roster that was already hurting on both sides of the ball.

This spread opened as low as San Francisco -2 and has already jump a full point to a field goal. Early action is on the 49ers and has books trimming the vig on Seattle +3, trying to entice some action on the wounded underdog. If you like the Niners here, get them -3 before you have to deal with that nasty half-point hook.

SPREAD TO BET LATER: TENNESSEE TITANS AT HOUSTON TEXANS (+4.5)

This spread already indicates that the Texans are planning to lay down in Week 17, with the AFC South locked up and the Titans trying to win the No. 6 spot. However, everything is not set in stone for Houston. It could jump from the No. 4 spot to the No. 3 spot if Kansas City loses to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

Here’s the hook: the Chiefs host the Chargers at 1 p.m. ET while the Texans don’t face the Titans until 4:25 p.m. ET. Houston will be scoreboard watching and if the Chiefs do start running it up on the Bolts, you can expect to see this Tennessee-Houston spread climb as well before kickoff.

If you’re hunting for value with home dogs in Week 17 (A.J. McCarron is the Texans backup QB, BTW), wait it out and see how that Kansas City-Los Angeles game shakes down. A Chiefs win and Tennessee going all out will puff this pointspread up like it just had seconds of Xmas dinner.

TOTAL TO BET NOW: OVER 48 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS AT CAROLINA PANTHERS

The Saints have plenty to play for in Week 17 and a win over Carolina can set the table for New Orleans to jump as high as No. 1 in the NFC playoff standings – given the other games involved trickle down in its favor.

With the way the Saints are scoring right now, they might be able to top this total all by themselves. New Orleans is averaging more than 39 points per game over its last three and with the spread for this one teetering on two touchdowns, bookies expect NOLA to light up the scoreboard.

Carolina has hemorrhaged points in recent weeks, allowing its last three foes to total 108 combined points. The Panthers are in audition mode in Week 17, kicking the tires not only on their young QBs but all players. Don't be surprised to see some life from Carolina, which won’t need to score much to get this one Over the number.

TOTAL TO BET LATER: UNDER 42.5 OAKLAND RAIDERS AT DENVER BRONCOS

The Raiders have a chance of making the playoffs if everything breaks their way in Week 17. Oakland needs to beat the Broncos but also have the Titans, Steelers and Jaguars fall in their respective finales. Honestly, it’s not the wildest scenario. That motivation is inspiring some action on the Over, moving this total from as low as 41 to 42.5.

The Raiders gave fans a victory in L.A. this past Sunday – a crowd loaded with Silver and Black – and now play their second straight road tilt in the high altitude of Denver, where game-time temperatures will cool off around freezing Sunday. Oakland is averaging just 15 points over its last six games, staying Under the total in five of those contests.

Denver has remained sound defensively despite having little to play for, with an average of 20.8 points against over its last five outings. The Broncos will continue to interview rookie QB Drew Lock and would relish any chance to play postseason spoiler to their AFC West rival. These divisional foes have paid out to the Under in six straight meetings and anyone who likes the Under this Sunday should wait it out and get some added points on this total.

