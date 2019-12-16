NFL Bets You Need to Make in Week 16: 12/16

SPREAD TO BET NOW: DALLAS COWBOYS (-2.5) AT PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

All the marbles in the NFC East are on the line when the Cowboys come to Philly to face the Eagles in Week 16. After Dallas destroyed the L.A. Rams at home Sunday and Philadelphia fumbled its way to a win over Washington, the public perceptions for these two rivals are heading in opposite directions.

The Cowboys opened as 2.5-point favorites on the road and early money is jumping on the visitor, with some books making a brief move to -3 and other juggling the juice on Eagles +2.5 trying to stir up action on the home side.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you like Dallas to build on that Week 15 win and take the NFC East title, get it under the key number of a field goal now. Books are expecting to need Philadelphia come kickoff Sunday and this spread could not only climb to -3 but maybe even -3.5 if the public pounds America’s Team.

SPREAD TO BET LATER: LOS ANGELES RAMS (+6.5) AT SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Both NFC West rivals are coming off bad losses in Week 15, but the Rams’ 44-21 flogging in Dallas looks a little worse than the Niners dropping the ball versus Atlanta. And that’s why this 6.5-point spread will tick toward the home side for Saturday night’s game.

With the 49ers fighting for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and looking to avoid a Wild Card spot, bettors will bank on a bounce back with the team staying in the Bay Area. San Francisco was banged up heading into that matchup with the Falcons and should it return some key bodies, this spread could climb to a touchdown or higher.

Story continues

Some books opened 49ers -6 and jumped to -6.5, and now we’re seeing that line taxed a little more on the home side as books attempt to cook up action on the Rams. If you like Los Angeles to put in a good fight and try to play spoiler to San Francisco’s postseason plans, then hold off and wait to see how many points this spread will climb.

TOTAL TO BET NOW: UNDER 47 OAKLAND RAIDERS AT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

It was a bad week for California-based NFL teams. Both the Raiders and Chargers lost – as did the Rams and Niners – but at least one will get a “W” in Week 15 (unless we get a tie. Yuck). However, we’re more concerned with the total for this AFC West rivalry.

Oakland botched its farewell game in the Bay Area by scoring only 16 points in a loss to Jacksonville and has averaged just 13.2 points over its last five games, posting a 1-4 Over/Under count in that span. Los Angeles mustered a mere 10 points in a blowout loss to Minnesota, a week removed from hanging 45 points on the Jaguars. Take that high-scoring aberration out of the mix and the Bolts have scored 20 or less in three of their last four.

This total of 47 points is the lowest Over/Under set for a game between Oakland at L.A./San Diego since 2015 and in their eight meetings during that stretch, these divisional foes have produced a 2-6 Over/Under mark. Bookies are already discounting the vig on the Over 47, so a move downward is coming. Take the Under 47 now while you can.

TOTAL TO BET LATER: UNDER 50.5 ARIZONA CARDINALS AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

The Seahawks are vying for the top seed in the NFC after a win at Carolina and a 49ers loss to Atlanta in Week 15. Seattle is far from those dominant defensive clubs that stormed the NFL playoffs a few years back, scoring 26.3 points for but allowing 27.3 points against over its last three contests.

The Cardinals come in with the hot hand, putting 38 points on Cleveland at home in Week 15. Arizona has scored 25 or more points in four of its last six games and is a much different team than the one that lost 27-10 to Seattle at home back in Week 4.

The current 50.5-point total is the third-highest Over/Under number on the Week 16 board, after opening as low as 49.5. It has climbed as high as 51 at some sportsbooks and if you think that total is too tall, wait it out and see how high you can get the number before getting down on the Under.

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Consensus Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!