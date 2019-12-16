Week 15 MNF Odds and Line moves

Indianapolis Colts at New Orleans Saints – Open: -8; Move: -8.5; Move: -9; Move: -9.5; Move: -9; Move: -8.5; Move: -9; Move: -9.5; Move: -9

New Orleans is currently the third seed in the NFC, but can stay firmly in the chase for a first-round playoff bye with a victory tonight. The Saints (10-3 SU, 8-5 ATS) had the bye in their grasp in Week 14, but let it slip away in a shootout against San Francisco, losing 48-46 as 1-point home favorites.

Indianapolis held up better than expected after the unexpected retirement of Andrew Luck, but is now in win-plus-get-a-lot-of-help mode if it hopes to reach the playoffs. The Colts (6-7 SU, 6-5-2 ATS) lost three in a row and five of their last six, including a 38-35 setback last week as 3-point underdogs at Tampa Bay.

“That line’s up a full point to Saints -9,” Wilkinson said of this 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. “It’s a pretty typical game. The public is betting the Saints. We don’t really have a lot of sharp play. We definitely need the Colts to cover, and it would be great if they could win outright. That need won’t change unless we see some late sharp action on the Colts, and I don’t see that happening.”

The SuperBook opened the total at 45, moved to 46.5 by Friday and went up a full point today to 47.5.

“The public almost always bets the favorite and almost always bets the Over,” Wilkinson said. “We definitely need the Under tonight.”

