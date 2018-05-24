Who are the NFL’s best receivers?

We’re always looking for ideas for the patent-pending PFT Live draft. On Wednesday, Browns receiver Jarvis Landry handed us one.

He said he’s the best receiver in the NFL. Many disagreed. So Simms and I decided to settle it by making the question the subject of Thursday’s three-round draft.

I won the toss and deferred. And then I won the draft, according both to Stats and to those who responded to the poll question on Twitter, in part because Simms passed on DeAndre Hopkins not once but twice.

If you haven’t heard the picks, check out the discussion. It was spirited, as it usually is. Primarily since it’s the closest thing to actual competition that Simms and I will be experiencing any time soon.