Last season, Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield and Doug Farrar assembled their lists of top 11 NFL players at every position, and then rolled that into their list of the top 101 players in the NFL. They’re doing it again this year, and here are the lists heading into the 2021 season. From safeties to quarterbacks and everything in-between, here are the NFL’s best players at every position.

The NFL's top 11 safeties

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

More than ever, and both at the collegiate and NFL levels, safeties are asked to do more things well than ever before -- everything from patrolling the deep third, to running up the seam in the slot, to blowing up run fits in the box. Here are the 11 best safeties in the NFL today. https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/lists/nfl-best-safeties-justin-simmons-darnell-savage-tyrann-mathieu/

The NFL's top 11 slot defenders

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Last season, NFL defenses played more dime defense than "base," and nickel is the new base, anyway. With that in mind, slot defenders should be considered starters in impact and importance, and here are the best in the business today. https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/lists/nfl-best-slot-defenders-tyrann-mathieu-kenny-moore-mike-hilton/

The NFL's top 11 outside cornerbacks

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Though slot defenders are indeed more important than ever, there are few players who can define a defense more quickly than a true shutdown outside cornerback, capable of erasing the efforts of the opponent's top receivers. Here are the best in the NFL today at perhaps the game's most important non-quarterback position. https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/lists/nfls-top-11-outside-cornerbacks-jalen-ramsey-jaire-alexander/

The NFL's top 11 linebackers

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

As is the case with safeties, modern linebackers have to do more than they ever have before -- it's no longer enough to just move forward and deal with running backs. Now, you have to man the slot, cover curl/flat, and be able to run the seam and the post. Oh, and it also helps if you're a plus-level pass-rusher, both from the edge and in blitz packages. Here are the 11 linebackers who best fill this new paradigm. https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/lists/the-nfls-top-11-linebackers-fred-warner-bobby-wagner/

The NFL's top 11 interior defensive linemen

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Of all the lists we're doing here, the top interior defensive lineman is perhaps the least surprising -- there is Aaron Donald, and there is everybody else. But the list of "everybody else" is pretty stacked, as well, and here are the league's best when it comes to getting into the backfield and blowing things up between the tackles. https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/lists/nfl-best-defensive-tackles-aaron-donald-cameron-heyward-chris-jones/

The NFL's top 11 edge defenders

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

In 2020, quarterbacks attempted passes from zero- to three-step drops on 60.8% of their passes, and the ascent of quick-game concepts means that it's tougher than ever for edge defenders to pressure those quarterbacks. Here are the edge-rushers who are best able to get there despite those constraints. https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/lists/nfl-best-pass-rushers-shaq-barrett-myles-garrett-t-j-watt-zadarius-smith/

The NFL's top 11 offensive guards

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Interior pressure has become more of a thing in the modern NFL, which makes offensive guards as important as they've ever been. Here are the NFL's best when it comes to dealing with huge defensive tackles, ends on stunts, and all kinds of pass-rushing bewitchery. Not to mention the ability to crack things open for running backs... https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/lists/nfl-top-offensive-guards-zack-martin-quenton-nelson/

The NFL's top 11 centers

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Centers have among the NFL's toughest jobs. Not only are they generally in charge of calling protections against defensive lines that are more complex and packed with ridiculous athletes than ever before, they must also do everything from soaking up double teams to hitting their targets perfectly at the second and third levels of the defense. Here are the NFL's best when it comes to that particular combination of brains and brawn. https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/lists/the-nfls-top-11-centers/

The NFL's top 11 offensive tackles

(Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

More than ever, tackles are of primary importance, and in an era where the quick game is more prevalent than it has been before, there's little difference between the left and right tackles in terms of effect in the passing game. No matter where they line up, here are the best edge protectors in the NFL today. https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/lists/nfl-best-offensive-tackles-david-bakhtiari-trent-williams-ronnie-stanley/

The NFL's top 11 tight ends

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

As is the case with most NFL players these days, tight ends are asked to do more than ever now. Can you block? Great. Can you run a quick slant from the formation or from H-back? Awesome. Can you body up a safety in the end zone? Outstanding. Now, run a 25-yard go up the seam, or a post or deep over to beat quarters coverage. Yeah, the list just got a bit thinner. Here are the 11 best tight ends who can do all the things required of the position. https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/lists/nfl-best-tight-ends-george-kittle-travis-kelce-darren-waller-kyle-pitts/

The NFL's top 11 slot receivers

Coming soon!

The NFL's top 11 outside receivers

Coming soon!

The NFL's top 11 running backs

Coming soon!

The NFL's top 11 quarterbacks

Coming soon!

